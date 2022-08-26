Is Shia LaBeouf catholic? Padre Pio star opens up on religious conversion 

American actor Shia LaBeouf revealed that he has converted to Catholicism after studying the religion for his forthcoming film, Padre Pio.

In an interview with Bishop Robert Barron posted on August 25, the 36-year-old star, who comes from a mixed Christian and Jewish background, talked about how he was spiritually drawn to the religion as he researched the late Italian saint and lived with the Franciscan Capuchin friars to prepare for his role.

While speaking with Barron, the Honey Boy actor said he was at a very low point when he started filming Padre Pio.

"It was seeing other people who have sinned beyond anything I could ever conceptualize also being found in Christ that made me feel like, 'Oh, that gives me hope.' I started hearing the experiences of other depraved people who had found their way — in this — and it made me feel like I had permission."

Shia LaBeouf has been facing accusations of abuse and sexual battery from his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs since 2020. After the singer filed the lawsuit, the actor underwent inpatient treatment and even broke ties with his agency, Creative Artists Agency.

Moreover, he was also fired from Olivia Wilde's directorial film Don't Worry Darling in 2021.

Shia LaBeouf became suicidal because of constant public scrutiny

Liberty Hangout @LibertyHangout Glory to God for lifting up Shia LaBeouf from the depths of hell to give his life to Christ! What a wonderful witness he has given to the divine mercy of Jesus Christ. There is no soul too far gone from God's endless love. We pray for his faith & the success of his Padre Pio film Glory to God for lifting up Shia LaBeouf from the depths of hell to give his life to Christ! What a wonderful witness he has given to the divine mercy of Jesus Christ. There is no soul too far gone from God's endless love. We pray for his faith & the success of his Padre Pio film https://t.co/KvK2J6KA6r

While preparing for Abel Ferrara's upcoming film Padre Pio, Shia LaBeouf said that he felt suicidal and had deep-rooted shame after being in the public eye for sexual battery and abuse claims when he turned religious.

"I had a gun on the table. I was outta here. I didn't want to be alive anymore when all this happened. Shame like I had never experienced before — the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don't know where to go. You can't go outside and get like, a taco."

However, the former Disney star was determined and had a "deep desire to hold on."

LaBeouf added that he feels that it was all God's plan for him to play the role of the Italian priest, which is eventually helping him.

Tyler ✟ @VadeRetroDiablo So, Padre Pio really brought Shia LaBeouf to Christ. Never take the black pill. Pray the rosary. So, Padre Pio really brought Shia LaBeouf to Christ. Never take the black pill. Pray the rosary. https://t.co/PSAp3OS6Sm

"I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Drawing me away from worldly desires. It was all happening simultaneously. But there would have been no impetus for me to get in my car, drive up [to the monastery] if I didn't think, 'Oh, I'm gonna save my career.'"

Further, he commented on the allegations he faces and called his actions "depraved" and "disgusting." Shia's previous actions made him feel unworthy to turn religious, but as he started researching, he felt an "invite" to "let go."

On a personal front, Shia recently became a father as he welcomed his child with actress girlfriend, Mia Goth.

As per news outlet Rolling Stone, Shia LaBeouf's trial against FKA Twigs will begin next year on April 17, 2023.

