“She’s just like us fr”: Doja Cat’s reaction to Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Grammy win sparks hilarious reactions online

Doja Cat’s reaction after Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy for their song Unholy has been cracking up social media users because of the former's expression.

The Get Into It singer was seen staring blankly at the duo, while sipping her drink.

Since the Grammy Awards were telecast live, many users took screenshots of Doja Cat’s reaction to Smith and Petras winning the award.

kath @stayghostin i can't get over doja cat's reaction to unholy winning i can't get over doja cat's reaction to unholy winning 😭 https://t.co/PKs5TH0nDw

Sharing the same on the internet, one netizen wrote:

“She's just like us fr.”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy Award in the category of “Best pop duo/group performance.”

Last year, Doja Cat and SZA took home the Grammy Award in the same category for their collaborative hit, Kiss Me More.

Netizens in splits after seeing Doja Cat’s reaction to Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Grammy win

As Kim Petras and Sam Smith went on stage to accept their award, Doja was seen seemingly frozen, not moving a muscle.

The internet cracked up over the Woman singer's expressions and flooded the internet with screenshots and videos of her blank expression.

Shai💖• Doja Cat fan @DiamondsOnShai This is my new favorite video, thank you Doja This is my new favorite video, thank you Doja https://t.co/5CmH4ajbm7

Pop Tube @ThePopTube Doja cats reaction to unholy by Sam smith winning best pop duo/group performance #grammys Doja cats reaction to unholy by Sam smith winning best pop duo/group performance #grammys https://t.co/qv7GBkmDt4

Val @UrlocAl_VCR twitter.com/stayghostin/st… kath @stayghostin i can't get over doja cat's reaction to unholy winning i can't get over doja cat's reaction to unholy winning 😭 https://t.co/PKs5TH0nDw So devastating bro like be so serious So devastating bro like be so serious 😭😭 twitter.com/stayghostin/st…

Despite the hilarious reactions to the artist's expression, many netizens also shared pictures of Doja Cat with Sam Smith and cleared up how she wasn’t “bitter” about the two winning the award.

Shai💖• Doja Cat fan @DiamondsOnShai Doja took pics with Sam Smith and y’all tried to say she was being shady when Unholy won. My girl is never bitter Doja took pics with Sam Smith and y’all tried to say she was being shady when Unholy won. My girl is never bitter https://t.co/N3qzd8PNWZ

Several social media users were also baffled by the fact that Doja Cat lost to Unholy.

kale @kkaixoan No way Doja Cat lost it to unholy No way Doja Cat lost it to unholy

Galala @artpopjudas How did Doja Cat lose to Unholy? How did Doja Cat lose to Unholy?

parker ⎊ 175 @midnghtsvinyl post malone and doja cat were right there and yet they gave the grammy for pop duo to unholy??? 🥴 post malone and doja cat were right there and yet they gave the grammy for pop duo to unholy??? 🥴

Ren Nakanishi @Ren_Nakanishi_ @DojaCat was definitely robbed from best duo at the Grammys. Unholy is so overrated. @DojaCat was definitely robbed from best duo at the Grammys. Unholy is so overrated.

With the win, Kim Petras becomes the first trans woman to win a Grammy

As Kim Petras and Sam Smith bagged the award for Unholy, Petras went on the stage and expressed her happiness at being the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy award.

The German singer became emotional during her speech and thanked Sam Smith, and called him her “hero.” She said:

"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award.”

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨❄️ @thatswiftbitch KIM PETRAS JUST WON A GRAMMY KIM PETRAS JUST WON A GRAMMY https://t.co/H2ZWcVNVma

During the speech, Petras also thanked her mother:

“I grew up next to a highway in nowhere, Germany. And my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support.”

She further thanked the many icons and other “transgender legends” who paved the way for her to be on that stage. Kim also took a moment to thank Madonna and the other icons who inspired her.

Apart from the duo, other artists like Lizzo, Bonnie Raitt, Adele, and Beyoncé also won awards for their songs.

