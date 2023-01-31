“Talentless sick individual”: Sam Smith’s I’m Not Here To Make Friends' raunchy music video sparks debate online

English singer Sam Smith’s new music video for their latest song, I’m Not Here To Make Friends, sparked outrage online as soon as it premiered on YouTube, with many people still continuing to deplore the singer for its explicit nature. While one group of people dissed Simth for allegedly promoting filth, another group of people came to defend them.

Smith’s much-anticipated album, Gloria, came out on January 27, 2023. Its previously-released single, Unholy, received critical acclaim and widespread online popularity last year as soon as it was released.

However, I’m Not Here To Make Friends mostly made negative headlines after its music video, according to some, showcased an explicit display of s*xualized content.

Netizens wrote that the music video should have atleast an age restriction for accessing it on platforms like YouTube, as children might stumble upon it and get negatively impacted.

One user on Twitter wrote with a tone of mockery that some people hailed Sam Smith as a role model, which is unbelievable, further calling the British singer a "talentless sick individual" and accusing them of profiting from a "perverted sickness" that they believed was prevailing in the West.

frank baeman @DonBauman61 🤬🤬🤬



Sam Smith is hailed as a role model ( believe it or not )



Another talentless sick individual who profits from a perverted sickness that is prevailing in the West!



Sam Smith's I’m Not Here To Make Friends' music video stirs fatphobia and queerphobia debates amongst netizens

In the said video, Smith can be seen arriving in a chopper at a castle, clad in a lush bright-pink ruffled tulle gown, before dancing alongside several other performers wearing corsets, n*pple tassels, and suspenders.

In one particular scene, string fountains of water can be seen getting sprayed into the singer's mouth, which seems to have enraged netizens more, given its lewd gesture.

In the video's other scenes, the dancers can be seen provocatively in bed while wearing only black leather underwear, which further offended many as they flocked to slam Smith for making vulgar content.

Many who bashed the singer pointed to their gender identity and orientation, to the extent of even refusing to address them with their preferred pronouns in a way to offend Smith. Check out a few of these reactions on Twitter:

Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 @EssexPR Pure arrogance from the likes of Sam Smith & Eddie Izzard to expect people to call them something which they are not..

“They / them” is possibly the most absurd trend I’ve ever heard of.

It doesn’t make sense, it sounds ridiculous & people that defend it know it..

Pure trolling Pure arrogance from the likes of Sam Smith & Eddie Izzard to expect people to call them something which they are not..“They / them” is possibly the most absurd trend I’ve ever heard of.It doesn’t make sense, it sounds ridiculous & people that defend it know it..Pure trolling

Highlander @ScottAnd67 Richard Madeley apologising for calling Sam Smith "him" instead of "they" shows how far we've come to accommodate a tiny minority who have mental issues. Richard Madeley apologising for calling Sam Smith "him" instead of "they" shows how far we've come to accommodate a tiny minority who have mental issues.

Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 @EssexPR If I was Richard Madeley, I’d have refused to have apologised for calling Sam Smith ‘him’..



I’ll never call someone a ‘they’ just because they’ve decided to.

Utter insanity.



He’s a man, end of. If I was Richard Madeley, I’d have refused to have apologised for calling Sam Smith ‘him’.. I’ll never call someone a ‘they’ just because they’ve decided to.Utter insanity.He’s a man, end of.

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck Children got sent this video if they were subscribed to Sam Smith’s YouTube. Vile and evil. @samsmith is a groomer! Children got sent this video if they were subscribed to Sam Smith’s YouTube. Vile and evil. @samsmith is a groomer! https://t.co/FAMPQVZbhn

Dominique Samuels @Dominiquetaegon Sam Smith is a perfect example of what degenerate Hollywood culture does to people.



It makes celebrities vulgar, hyper-sexualised and obsessed with wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone’s face.



And to make matters worse, kids look up to this man! Sam Smith is a perfect example of what degenerate Hollywood culture does to people. It makes celebrities vulgar, hyper-sexualised and obsessed with wearing their sexuality like a costume and shoving it in everyone’s face. And to make matters worse, kids look up to this man! https://t.co/0xpUryCl3a

Oli London @OliLondonTV



5 year olds can search this up and watch it with no content restrictions!



Sam Smith, this is not art. This is not trendy. This is not empowering. This is monstrous! YouTube does not have any age restrictions on Sam Smiths degrading sexualised new music video.5 year olds can search this up and watch it with no content restrictions!Sam Smith, this is not art. This is not trendy. This is not empowering. This is monstrous! #SamSmith YouTube does not have any age restrictions on Sam Smiths degrading sexualised new music video. 5 year olds can search this up and watch it with no content restrictions!Sam Smith, this is not art. This is not trendy. This is not empowering. This is monstrous! #SamSmith https://t.co/NoDec6rtEE

Ian Haworth @ighaworth Sam Smith, ever-desperate for attention, is now trying to be the white Lizzo. Sam Smith, ever-desperate for attention, is now trying to be the white Lizzo. https://t.co/WOmfRk4VsH

Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 @EssexPR The new Sam Smith video is utter filth, kids will watch that on the music channels. The new Sam Smith video is utter filth, kids will watch that on the music channels.

France Fanackapan 💚🤍💜 @FrancesW05 I'm sick of men like Sam Smith. Off you pop ridiculous annoying men. You're no David Bowie. Be gone! I'm sick of men like Sam Smith. Off you pop ridiculous annoying men. You're no David Bowie. Be gone!

Christine Hamilton @brit_battleaxe I had never heard of #SamSmith and I wish I hadn’t now, but his obscene, debauched pornographic video will be seen by impressionable young children who deserve better role models than him. He should be ashamed of himself seeking publicity in this damaging way. I had never heard of #SamSmith and I wish I hadn’t now, but his obscene, debauched pornographic video will be seen by impressionable young children who deserve better role models than him. He should be ashamed of himself seeking publicity in this damaging way. https://t.co/pxT7qHSE9Q

However, many other netizens called out the blatant disregard and disrespect hurled at Sam Smith for expressing themselves the way they usually do. Some were disappointed to see people within the LGBTQA+ community insulting the singer because of their effeminate appearance.

Smith's body image was also dragged into the scene, which was later called out by their supporters as 'fatphobia'. They condemned the hypocrisy where people applauded Harry Styles for breaking gender norms while humiliating Smith, an actual queer person, for self-expression.

Bobby. @bobfaget__ y'all only credit one of these people for "breaking gender norms" and it's not the one who's actually queer. wonder why that is?



harry styles sam smith y'all only credit one of these people for "breaking gender norms" and it's not the one who's actually queer. wonder why that is?harry styles sam smith https://t.co/YV8rZ7IOZ1

Jay Perry @MrJayPerry The internalised homophobia and fatphobia towards Sam Smith by their own community is embarrassing 🤷🏾‍♂️ The internalised homophobia and fatphobia towards Sam Smith by their own community is embarrassing 🤷🏾‍♂️

das 🌿 @das_penman I was going to ask “what has sam smith done to deserve this amount of hate directed at them” but it’s quite literally that they’re queer and fat isn’t it. that’s what it comes down to I was going to ask “what has sam smith done to deserve this amount of hate directed at them” but it’s quite literally that they’re queer and fat isn’t it. that’s what it comes down to

Dr Charlotte Proudman @DrProudman People are kicking off saying Sam Smith’s video shouldn’t be allowed on YouTube…but millions of people watching Andrew Tate’s misogyny is fine? Make it make sense. People are kicking off saying Sam Smith’s video shouldn’t be allowed on YouTube…but millions of people watching Andrew Tate’s misogyny is fine? Make it make sense.

Make Oxtail Cheap Again @simsimmaaz The way yall treat Sam Smith ever since he started being more feminine is very weird and nasty. Y'all are ugly. The way yall treat Sam Smith ever since he started being more feminine is very weird and nasty. Y'all are ugly.

Harrison Brocklehurst @harrisonjbrock It wasn’t Britney’s job to parent your kids 20 years ago, and it isn’t Sam Smith’s job now It wasn’t Britney’s job to parent your kids 20 years ago, and it isn’t Sam Smith’s job now

Jason (Emperor T'Challa) @EscaflowneClown I am so proud of Sam Smith, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo for creating the art they want to create no matter how pressed it makes others. Keep thriving y'all I am so proud of Sam Smith, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo for creating the art they want to create no matter how pressed it makes others. Keep thriving y'all

Alex Phillips says Sam Smith's new music video is unhealthy for kids

Journalist Alex Phillips addressed Sam Smith's new music video and commented that it was unhealthy for society, adding that the video was equivalent to hardcore p*rnographic content in certain parts of it.

Phillips further stated that the video needs to be censored a lot to be able to air it on television. The journalist went on to point out how they are living in an age where p*rnography is normalized in pop culture.

Phillips was asked if she would have an issue with Madonna doing the same thing in a music video instead of Smith, and she replied with:

“Yes, of course. To me it is not about how Sam Smith dresses or their pronouns. I really don't care about that. At the peak of the British empire, men were walking around in giant wigs with beauty spots. That doesn't bother me.”

She mentioned that the overt s*xualization and the sado-masochism aspect are what would be considered by the mainstream audience as explicit adult content.

However, radio presenter Shivani Dave defended Sam Smith, claiming that singers like Madonna and Britney Spears would not have received this much criticism if they had released a similar music video.

Addressing the claim that the I'm Not The Only One singer was insensible to make such s*xually provoking content, Dave said that their music video was not to blame for the s*xual assaults taking place in schools. The radio presenter further stressed the fact that "artists like Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and many others have done this before."

Dave concluded that they think the difference here is that Sam Smith was assigned male at birth, and people are "not used to witnessing others who are assigned male at birth, dancing around wearing corsets and l*ngerie," and things like that.

