"Queen of silent but deadly revenge": Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence gold dress drama explored

Following the release of Miley Cyrus's new single, Flowers, fans have started speculating that the song is a diss track addressed to Liam Hemsworth and his Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

The conjectures rose from the vintage, golden metallic dress that Miley wore in the music video of Flowers. Many fans posted a clip from the 2012 Hunger Games premiere in Los Angeles where Lawrence was seen wearing a golden, shimmery dress alongside Liam. As such, netizens are now assuming that Liam cheated on Miley with Lawrence at the time.

Miley's golden dress in the music video features a criss-cross waistline with a prominent cut-out and a draped hood. The dress is from Yves Saint Laurent's Fall 1991 collection.

Additionally, netizens have broken down the lyrics and analyzed them to reach the inference that the singer threw shade at Liam Hemsworth for sneaking around with Jennifer Lawrence behind her back. People have found easter eggs with hints throughout the entire song, and some fans have even hailed the singer for her subtle revenge. User @veenusau wrote on Twitter:

"I bow down to Miley as the Queen of silent but deadly revenge. No press, no public crying, just a bop."

Victory Venus ✨️🐀 @veenusau



And now the golden dress is referencing Liam cheating with Jennifer Lawrence.



I can't. I bow down to Miley as the Queen of silent but deadly revenge. No press, no public crying, just a bop. Victory Venus ✨️🐀 @veenusau



The Flowers video may be the single most Sagi clap back I have ever seen, and I love her so much for it. As a Sagittarius, I've gotta say that I am so damn proud to have @MileyCyrus as our representation.The Flowers video may be the single most Sagi clap back I have ever seen, and I love her so much for it. As a Sagittarius, I've gotta say that I am so damn proud to have @MileyCyrus as our representation.The Flowers video may be the single most Sagi clap back I have ever seen, and I love her so much for it. I already knew about the references with the house, the workout, the suit, the chorus..And now the golden dress is referencing Liam cheating with Jennifer Lawrence.I can't. I bow down to Miley as the Queen of silent but deadly revenge. No press, no public crying, just a bop. twitter.com/veenusau/statu… I already knew about the references with the house, the workout, the suit, the chorus..And now the golden dress is referencing Liam cheating with Jennifer Lawrence.I can't. I bow down to Miley as the Queen of silent but deadly revenge. No press, no public crying, just a bop. twitter.com/veenusau/statu…

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed she kissed her co-star Liam Hemsworth off-camera

Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen, was seen as the best friend and love interest of Liam Hemsworth's Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games films. However, rumors surrounding the two having a fling during the shooting of the four movies date back to 2015, which was the peak Hunger Games era.

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence (Image via Getty Images)

Interestingly, with the recent events regarding Miley Cyrus' new song, fans have dug out an old clip of Jennifer Lawrence when she appeared on the talk show, Watch What Happens Live. There, host Andy Cohen addressed rumors that Liam and Lawrence were spotted sharing PDA at the Waverly Inn. He asked her:

“Have you two ever kissed when the cameras weren’t rolling?”

Jennifer Lawrence hesitated at first and fidgeted in her seat before sheepishly answering:

“Liam and I grew up together…Liam’s real hot.”

In response to this, Andy said that he agrees. Then Lawrence asked:

“What would you have done?”

When Andy replied that he would say "yes" to kissing Liam, Lawrence also said “yeah” in affirmation.

Although indirectly, the interview confirmed fans' speculations that Miley's new single is a jab at Jennifer Lawrence and Hemsworth. Adding up to this, Miley dropped the song on January 12, a day before Liam's birthday.

In the first few lines, the singer mentioned building a home and watching it burn. This is assumed to be a reference to Miley and Liam’s Malibu home, which unfortunately burned down in a wildfire in 2018.

Meanhile, the chorus is thought to be a response to a Bruno Mars song that Liam reportedly dedicated to Miley:

“I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing, and I can hold my own hand”

𝕱 @spacesmiIer twitter.com/i/web/status/1… miley cyrus wrote a song as a response to this bruno mars' song which liam once dedicated to her, and she's releasing it on his birthday miley cyrus wrote a song as a response to this bruno mars' song which liam once dedicated to her, and she's releasing it on his birthday 💀 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qR5G5gIuaq

In Bruno Mars’ song When I Was Your Man, the lyrics said:

"I should have bought you flowers and held your hand/ Should have gave you all my hours when I had the chance/ Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance."

Fans have also drawn a parallel between the suit jacket worn by Miley at the end of the Flowers music video with Liam’s outfit at the Avengers: Endgame premiere. At the same event, another controversy regarding the way Liam treated Miley brewed up when the singer pretended to lick her then-husband in front of the cameras, to which Liam reportedly mouthed:

“could you behave for once?”

kayla @mckaylaknows Miley’s better than me because she handled his degrading comments with a smile and a joke. I either would’ve shut down emotionally or snapped. Miley’s better than me because she handled his degrading comments with a smile and a joke. I either would’ve shut down emotionally or snapped. https://t.co/i2xmNGiZZ8

Some fans also claimed that the music video was shot at a home where Liam used to carry out his affairs with multiple women.

However, there has been no concrete proof of these theories made up by fans. Miley Cyrus has previously made it clear in a long Twitter thread posted in 2019 that her split with Liam had nothing to do with cheating.

Miley Cyrus @MileyCyrus I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

Liam and Miley's on-and-off relationship began in 2009 when they met on the set of their film The Last Song. They were initially engaged from 2012 to 2013. Later, the two rekindled their relationship in 2016 and got engaged for the second time to each other that year. They got married in 2018, which was soon followed by their separation in 2019. A year later, in 2020, their divorce was finalized.

Poll : 0 votes