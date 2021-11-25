Who is Caylee Cowan? Casey Affleck spotted packing on the PDA with actress half his age

It appears that Casey Affleck is in love once again. Affleck was spotted with actress Caylee Cowan on November 23 while they were kissing and embracing each other.

Affleck hugged Cowan and went inside the car to share one more hug and some kisses. Although Affleck and his ex, Floriana Lima, have not yet officially confirmed their breakup, recent pictures captured with Caylee Cowan suggest that Affleck and Lima are no longer together.

Casey Affleck’s representative has not yet commented on the breakup, and Affleck and Cowan’s relationship status is yet to be confirmed.

Everything to know about Caylee Cowan

Caylee Cowan is a well-known actress and mostly known for her role in Sunrise in Heaven, released in 2019. Cowan, who is of English-Jewish descent, has also produced the documentary The Peace Between.

She attended the Arizona Actor Academy, where Brandy Hotchner was her acting coach. She completed her graduation and began performing in theater. Born on 19 March 1998, in Los Angeles, California, USA, she is 23 years old.

Casey Affleck during the presentation of the film Light of My Life (Image via Getty Images/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio)

Cowan’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. She was raised by her single mother, June Rock, and is the youngest of five children. She has also been a part of the films, Year of the Detectives released in 2018 and Willy’s Wonderland in 2021.

A look into Casey Affleck's previous relationships and controversies

Casey Affleck began dating actress Summer Phoenix in 2000. They appeared together in the film Committed and the stage production This Is Our Youth in 2002.

Affleck and Phoenix got engaged in January 2004 and tied the knot in June 2006 in Savannah, Georgia. They welcomed two sons, Indiana August in May 2004 and Atticus in January 2008. Phoenix filed for divorce in August 2017, mentioning irreconcilable differences as the reason, and the divorce was finalized the same year.

Casey Affleck then started dating actress Floriana Lima and the former later got involved in a controversy where he was accused of making unwanted s**ual advances towards producer Amanda White. White also filed a $2 million lawsuit where she made some serious allegations against Affleck.

Cinematographer Magdalena Gorka also sued Affleck for $2.25 million alleging that he touched her without her consent while she was sleeping. The lawsuits were later settled.

Edited by Siddharth Satish