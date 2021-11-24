Who was Sylvia Weinstock ? Net worth and more explored as iconic cake designer passes away at 91

Popular wedding cake designer Sylvia Weinstock recently passed away at the age of 91. In an interview with PEOPLE, Weinstock’s representative said that she died at her home in Tribeca while surrounded by her family.

Weinstock made around a thousand cakes in a year throughout her career and slices were priced between $15 to $100 per person. Event planner Marcy Blum paid tribute to Sylvia on Instagram and said that she would always miss her.

Sylvia Weinstock is survived by her three daughters, Ellen Weldon, Amy Slavin and Janet Weinstock Isa, and sons-in-law Keith Weldon and Barton Slavin, alongside six grandchildren.

Weinstock’s family has planned a private memorial and requested the donations be sent directly to the Oncology Department of New York-Presbyterian and the Weill-Cornell Medical Center.

Exploring Sylvia Weinstock's legacy

Sylvia Weinstock hosts a Cake Decorating Master Class (Image via Getty Images/Paul Zimmerman)

Sylvia Weinstock was a well-known baker and cake decorator. She was initially an elementary school teacher on Long Island. After recovering from breast cancer, she started her cake baking and decoration company at the age of 50.

Weinstock made decorative cakes for several celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart, and others. She never used fondant for decoration and put more emphasis on buttercream and stenciled patterns.

Weinstock also appeared as a guest judge on two reality cooking television game shows, Chopped Sweets and Top Chef: Just Desserts. She was also a judge on two Netflix shows, Nailed It! and Nailed It! Mexico.

Sylvia’s work essentially changed the way that wedding cakes are designed, and the effect is visible in the industry even today. She became an expert in baking during family ski trips to New York’s Hunter Mountain where her husband would ski and she would stay in and bake. Her net worth was estimated to be around $1.3 million.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sylvia Weinstock announced in 2016 that she would step away from full-time baking and prefer licensing and teaching her techniques to other bakers. Prior to her death, she designed a six-tier, floral-adorned cake with layers of white and light pink roses for the wedding of Jennifer Gates last month.

Edited by Siddharth Satish