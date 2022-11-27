Who is Nikki Baby? Meet the lingerie designer ahead of her appearance on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1's hit show Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is set to return with a brand-new third season on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the television network. The series will feature former popular Love & Hip Hop cast members who will come together for the purpose of Black Excellence and indulge in some drama, conflicts, music, and a lot more, keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

Nikki Baby was one of the main cast members of seasons three, four, and five of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and appeared as a supporting cast member in seasons one, two, and six as well. She is also the founder of her very own lingerie line Nude by Nikki. As she is set to appear in the recent series, viewers are excited to tune in and find out how the season pans out for her.

The synopsis of the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition reads:

“Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions.”

Nikki Baby was introduced to the Love & Hip Hop franchise as fellow cast mate Mally Mall's girlfriend

Before viewers were introduced to Nikki Baby in the Love & Hip Hop franchise, she was known to be a socialite, lingerie designer, and strip club heiress. The reality star was born in Hollywood Hills to an Italian-Lebanese father, Abu, and a French-Moroccan mother, Michelle. Her family also runs a strip club chain - Seventh Veil and The Body Shop - in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Nikki was introduced to the Love & Hip Hop franchise as fellow cast mate Mally Mall's girlfriend and was also known for her long feud with another cast member Masika over her relationship with Mally. The season also saw Nikki's relationship with Mally come to an end as he was caught cheating on her with Masika Kalysha, leading to multiple altercations between the two women.

Throughout seasons 1 and 2, she was seen casually dating Lil' Fizz. In the second season, viewers witnessed the star explore more career options and the launch of her lingerie line Nude by Nikki. She was then promoted to a main cast member in season 3.

Season 3 of the Love & Hip Hop franchise gave viewers insight into Nikki exploring her sexuality while being in relationships with rapper Safaree Samuels and model Rosa Acosta. Fans also witnessed her open up about her brother, Anthony Omar Mudarris, who died of a drug overdose in 2015.

In seasons 5 and 6, Nikki wasn't seen much as she only appeared as a friend to other women, including fellow cast mates Teairra and Chanel West Coast. Throughout the two seasons, she went on casual dates with Cisco Rosado and Solo Lucci.

She has also appeared as a guest star in several other shows including Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: After Party Live!, in season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and in season 2 of the spin-off Leave It to Stevie. She has additionally been seen in several specials like Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding, Joseline's Special Delivery, Dirty Little Secrets, and The Love Edition.

Other cast members making it to season 3 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition include Teairra Mari, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Amara La Negra, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

They will be joined by other cast members Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Jim Jones, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana.

Poll : 0 votes