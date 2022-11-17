Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Season 3: Everything we know so far about VH1’s reality TV show

VH1’s hit Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is back with a new third season. Season 3 of the show will premiere on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET on the network. Viewers will not only get to witness new cast members go international for the first time, but also a whole new level of drama.

The synopsis of the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition reads:

“Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions.”

Family Reunion Season 3: Love & Hip Hop Edition will take place in Jamaica

After the success of Season 2 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, the network is bringing the family together once again in season 3 along with some new faces.

In the new season, the cast members will go international for the very first time to Jamaica, for two week-long conventions full of friendship, foeship, secrets, flings and forgiveness.

While the cast will enjoy partying and exploring Jamaica, the members will also come face-to-face with some troubling events from their past and new challenges, leading to chaotic confrontations in the new season.

In season 3 cast members of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition will even get a fresh perspective of what it means to be one big “family." Members of the show will continue their tradition of celebrating Black Excellence and sharing unique perspectives on the social issues impacting the Black community.

The star-studded cast features the original family of the show, along with many fan favorites from all four cities of New York, Atlanta, Hollywood and Miami.

Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Chrissy Lampkin, Jim Jones, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, Sukihana, Teairra Mari, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity and Trick Daddy will appear in the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.

The trailer for the new season shows the family getting into arguments and throwing drinks at each other. The trailer starts with Safaree Samuels greeting his island mates, saying:

Welcome to Jamaica!”

The narrator then teases the events of the season, as well as introduces the new faces of the show, including rapper and TV personality Sukihana from Love & Hip Hop: Miami. The narrator says:

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars that started it all come together for one hell of a reunion. With a past this deep, there’s bound to be trouble in paradise.”

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Spice will appear as a guest on the show. The Grammy-nominated Jamaican dancehall star will also host the reunion of the show.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is executive produced by Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Lashan Browning, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, Rich Allen, Michael Carrozza, Gavin Jones, and Alissa Horowitz. Phakiso Collins, Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and Jubba Seyyid round off the list of executive producers.

Tune in to VH1 on Monday, 28 November to watch the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. The previous seasons of the show can also be seen by renting or purchasing on Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, and Vudu.

