Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5 cast list: Who stars in the VH1 series?

Love & Hip Hop: Miami will return with its fifth season on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9 pm ET on VH1. Cast members who will be part of this installment include Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Florence El Luche, Joy Young, Neri Santiago, Noreaga, Princess Love Norwood, Ray J, Shay Johnson, Sukihana, Trick Daddy, and Trina.

The hit series will be a part of the television network's "Level-Up Mondays" which will feature back-to-back episodes of VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta and then VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami, beginning at 8 pm ET. The show has been extremely popular among viewers as it showcases the personal and professional lives of hip-hop celebrities.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“As the fight for reinvention, ambition, and quest for love reaches new heights, nothing is off limits. Will big dreams and conquests fuel their fire or burn out the flame? With new babies, paternity questions, weddings on the horizon and family bonds tested, Miami’s secrets will be revealed on the South Beach strip.”

More details on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast members explored

The hit series debuted in 2018 with cast members like Trick Daddy and Trina, who have gone on to become icons on the show. Later on, many new Miami faces joined the crew and have become familiar faces in the eyes of loyal fans.

Check out the cast members of Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 5

1) Amara La Negra

Diana Danelys De Los Santos, professionally known as Amara La Negra, is a singer and entertainer. She grew up in Miami as the only child of a single mother who emigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic in 2013. She joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami in 2018 in an attempt to crossover into the mainstream American market.

The reality star was dubbed by Billboard as the show's "breakout star," and landed a multi-record album deal with BMG hours after the show's premiere. Although she was shown pregnant in Season 5, she gave birth to twin girls Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress in May 2022.

Amara's works include singles like Insecure and What A Bam Bam in 2018, and a full-length studio album called Unstoppable in 2019.

2) Bobby Lytes

Bobby Lytes is a rapper. He was born and raised in Homestead, Florida to Dominican parents. He is fellow cast member Trina's first cousin. The reality star joined the cast of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami in 2018 and became the franchise's first openly gay cast member.

The hit series continues to document his life as a gay rapper in a homophobic hip-hop industry. Bobby has appeared in numerous television specials, including Love & Hip Hop Awards: Most Certified and 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments: The Reboot.

3) Florence El Luche

Florence describes herself as a female rapper, an entrepreneur and a model. The Italian singer also considers herself as "Queen of Kompa Music." She first appeared on Season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, where the show documented some drama between the star and her husband Marlon.

However, as per the trailer for the upcoming season, it looks like the drama has died down as she is seen complimenting her husband on being a good father to their children.

Some of her works include singles like Dekonekte, Site Non'm, M' Pap Pale Twop, and Slow Down.

4) Joy Young

Joy Young is the estranged wife of fellow cast member Trick Daddy. She is also Trina's cousin. The star married Trick in 2003 and the duo have been separated for over four years.

She first joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami as a supporting cast member in Season 1 and attempted to finalize her divorce with Trick. However, the latter refused to let her go in the beginning. Although she briefly dated Pleasure P., it became an issue with his former girlfriend Shay Johnson.

In season 2, she finally divorced Trick after getting some financial help from Trina.

5) Neri Santiago

Neri Santiago is the wife of fellow cast member N.O.R.E.

The duo tied the knot on September 4, 2009 and have a son Noah, who appears to be a star himself as a model, actor and basketball player at a young age. Neri founded Juicy Juice Bar in 2020, located in Hollywood, Florida, in the midst of a pandemic.

6) Noreaga

Victor Santiago Jr., also known by the stage name N.O.R.E. and Noreaga, is an American rapper from Queens, New York. He first rose to stardom as one half of the duo Capone-n-Noreaga, alongside fellow Queens-based rapper Capone.

Following this, he released several songs as a solo artist including Superthug, Banned from T.V., Nothin', Oye Mi Canto, and Mas Maiz. He signed to Busta Rhymes' Conglomerate Records label in 2011 and released his album Student of the Game 2013.

7) Princess Love Norwood

Princess Love is a model, video vixen and fashion designer, born in Oakland, California, and is an Afro-Asian of mixed ethnicity. She first appeared as a guest star on Season 1 of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, that documented her relationship issues with Ray J, while also feuding with the latter's ex Teairra.

In Season 2 of the show, she had a fallout with Teairra while trying to befriend her, following which Ray J proposed to her in the season finale. The star was then promoted to the main cast during Season 3.

8) Ray J

Ray J is a main cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and one of the show's original eight cast members. The star is a R&B singer, actor, record producer and tech entrepreneur from McComb, Mississippi. He is also the cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg.

The reality star is known for his s*x tape with The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. He was married to Princess Love in Season 3 of the show and has also appeared in his own television specials, including For the Love of Ray J, and Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business.

9) Shay Johnson

Shay is a model, reality television personality and fitness coach from Atlanta, Georgia. She first appeared as a supporting cast member in the first two seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The star had filmed scenes for Season 3 but after an altercation with a woman in which she cracked a bottle over the latter, she was removed from the cast.

She then joined the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami and has also featured in numerous television specials, including Love & Hip Hop Awards: Most Certified and 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments: The Reboot.

10) Sukihana

Sukhiana joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami in Season 3 and was seen in a tumultuous relationship with rapper Khaotic and getting into violent fights with fellow cast members Shay and Nikki Natural.

She is a rapper and social media personality from Wilmington, Delaware. The star is quite famous for viral songs like Blame Trina, 5 Foot Freestyle and Drug Dealer. Sukihana has three children from previous relationships.

11) Trick Daddy

Trick Daddy is a rapper and record producer. He rose to fame with his songs such as I'm a Thug that reached number 17 on Billboard Hot 100 in 2001. He has also released a number of albums under the label Slip-n-Slide Records.

In 2009, the star was diagnosed with lupus. Trick Daddy has a long criminal history of drug possession and weapons charges. He joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami as part of the original cast. In Season 5, he is shown celebrating 25 years in the Hip-Hop industry.

12) Trina

Trina is a rapper. She was born and raised in Liberty City, Miami. She made her rap debut on Trick Daddy's 1998 Billboard Hot 100 single Nann, following which she attained stardom in the early 2000s with the release of her debut album Da Baddest Bitch. Over the years, she has been linked to celebrities like Lil Wayne, Soulja Boy and French Montana.

She was one of the first members of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Throughout the seasons, the show chronicled her music projects, her family life and strained relationships. She has also appeared as a guest star in season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: New York, and in the television special 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments: The Reboot.

Love & Hip-Hop has been part of the television network's staple since its debut in 2011. The show documents the journey of prominent hip-hop figures as they navigate through life and romantic relationships. Since then, the network has introduced a number of spin-offs and television specials, including the popular Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

