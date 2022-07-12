When will The Kardashians Season 2 premiere on Hulu? Pete Davidson's appearance, Blac Chyna's lawsuit and more explored in trailer

A month after Season 1 ended, Hulu released the trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 on Monday, July 11, 2022. The second installment of the hit series is all set to air on September 22, 2022, on the network. A lot will be explored about the Kardashian family in the second season.

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson is ready to make the much awaited appearance on Season 2 of The Kardashians. Viewers can finally be at peace knowing the comedian will mark his debut on the show after Kim had teased the same in the previous installment. Other topics that will be documented include Blac Chyna's lawsuit, the birth of Kylie Jenner's baby, and Kris Jenner's health scare, among others.

More details on The Kardashians Hulu trailer explored:

Hulu released The Kardashians Season 2 trailer on Monday, giving its viewers a sneak peek of what they can expect from the new season. The trailer starts off with Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian welcoming the audience to a brand new installment.

Kim Kardashian can be seen in her happy phase. She informed everyone about her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who she met on Saturday Night Live (SNL), and the two hit it off instantly. After more than nine months of dating each other, the comedian is set to make his appearance on the new show.

The Kardashians will also document the birth of Kylie Jenner's baby. The matriarch is shown swelling with pride over the birth of her eleventh grandchild, while Kylie desperately wants a night out as she hasn't stepped outside in over a year. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner says in a confessional:

"It's a massive birth control moment for me. It's a lot."

The Kardashians is also set to share glimpses of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding preparations as well as the couple's nuptials. The trailer saw the former looking for wedding dresses along with the Blink 182 drummer. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy on May 22, 2022.

Khloe Kardashian is now a single woman enjoying some quality time with her daughter True. She is seen reginiting her belief in love and says:

"I do believe in love. When you're in love, you know you're alive...you have these feelings."

The scene of the trailer then shifts to Kim stating that no matter how crazy things might get, they will stay together as a family. The Kardashians trailer then documents the harsher parts of the season.

Kris Jenner is seen lying on a hospital bed, undergoing a significant health scare. Although it isn't clear yet as to what it is, the matriarch doesn't want to reveal the issue to her children as she confesses that they have to deal with enough problems in their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Kim and Khloe Kardashian are seen talking about Blac Chyna's lawsuit. For those unaware, Chyna filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the Kardashian family for damaging her reputation and verbally and physically abusing her.

In court documents obtained by People, Chyna claimed she has suffered "significant damages" since her ex-fiancé' Rob Kardashian shared graphic and expletive-ridden content while also accusing her of drug abuse and infidelity. In the trailer, Khloe Kardashian is seen saying:

"She's suing us for over $100 million and we're leaving our faith in the hands of 12 random people. What if they hate us?"

The Kardashians trailer ends with an amusing interaction between Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson, where the former invites him to take a shower with her. The question is followed up with no hesitation from Pete's end as he throws his phone away to join his girlfriend.

With such an exciting trailer, viewers can only expect Season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu to be even better.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far