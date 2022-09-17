How much is Safaree's net worth? Fortune explored as rapper finalizes divorce from Erica Mena with new child support guidelines

Rapper Safaree and Erica Mena are now legally divorced. TMZ acquired some legal documents with the judge's signature on September 12.

The former couple came to their agreement through arbitration and according to the terms, the rapper would pay child support of $4,305 every month. Mena applied for divorce in May last year, with the duo residing separately but sharing joint custody of their kids.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ the judge finally signed off on the divorce September 12, after the ex couple came to their agreement through arbitration.



The former couple, who got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, married in October 2019 and had their daughter in February 2020.

The former couple, who got engaged on Christmas Eve 2018, married in October 2019 and had their daughter in February 2020.

However, during her second pregnancy in 2021, Mena revealed that her husband was cheating on her and reportedly threw away all his belongings. A month after she filed for divorce, in June 2021, Mena and Safaree's son was born.

Safaree earned a lot of money through his career in the music industry

Born in New York City to immigrant Jamaican parents, Safaree Samuels, gained recognition for his appearance on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in 2016. The rapper, who has two sisters - Shaneequa and Samantha Samuels, then returned to New York City in 2017 and joined Love & Hip Hop: New York.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 41-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. He has earned a lot from his career as a rapper, songwriter, actor, and reality TV personality.

Safaree has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music and entertainment industry (Image via Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Samuels and his ex-wife bought a house in Fayetteville, Georgia for $848,000 in July 2020. They listed the house for sale in June 2022 and sold it for $1.3 million.

Samuels' main source of income has been his work in the music industry. He initially joined the group, Hoodstars, which was formed in 2000 with Nicki Minaj, Lou$tar, and Seven Up. The trio recorded a song, Don't Mess With in 2004, which was part of the album ThemeAddict: WWE The Music, Vol. 6.

Hoodstars later separated and Samuels began supporting Minaj as a hype man. He was featured in Minaj's music video for Stupid H*e in 2012. The rapper even wrote a few songs for Minaj's second album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, and appeared on the song, Press Conference.

Safaree released two mixtapes, It Is What It Is and It Is What It Is, Vol. 2 in 2015. He appeared on the second season of K. Michelle: My Life in 2016 and the third season of the VH1 reality show, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, the same year. His next release was a mixtape, Real Yard Vibes.

In 2017, it was announced that Safaree would participate in the first season of the VH1 horror reality television series, Scared Famous. Samuels received the Blue & Bogue Impact Award in February 2018.

