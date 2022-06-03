Who is Dom Fenison? All about Chanel West Coast's boyfriend as MTV star announces pregnancy

Chanel West Coast and her boyfriend Dom Fenison are ready to welcome their first baby. The former revealed her baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Chanel was seen in a sequined floral mini dress, flaunting her baby bump. Fenison wore a suit with a green pocket square and green shoes to complement the colors of Chanel’s dress. While speaking to a news outlet, the Ridiculousness co-host said,

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby. I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

She continued:

“From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV. I just can’t wait to see what my child’s dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way.”

Everything known about Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend, Dom Fenison

Dom Fenison is a popular model (Image via donfenison/Instagram)

Born on September 13, 1992, Dom Fenison is a Los Angeles-based model signed to DT Model Management. He is active on Instagram with around 67,000 followers.

30-year-old Fenison has participated in several campaigns for popular labels like Givenchy and Nike. He also appeared in the music video for Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso’s song Let Me Go. He was reportedly discovered while he was bartending in college.

While speaking to a news outlet in 2017, Fenison revealed that he was a big fan of Game of Thrones. He had also reportedly started his own skincare company once. He also loves riding his skateboard at the beach and cooking, despite being allergic to avocados, as specified by him during the interview.

Further details about Fenison’s parents, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed. He has gained recognition for his romantic relationship with Chanel West Coast.

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison’s relationship timeline

Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison confirmed their relationship in February 2022 (Image via domfenison/Instagram)

Chanel West Coast confirmed to a news outlet back in February 2022 that she is dating Dom Fenison. Dom said that they have known each other for around five years, and they rekindled their relationship ever since he featured in her music video for Vinyl. They shared pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts in March 2022.

The couple have been dating for a few months, and they recently attended Coachella together, where Chanel dubbed her boyfriend as her ‘foreva.’ They are now expecting their first baby, as revealed by Chanel yesterday.

In relation to her pregnancy, West Coast mentioned that she has experienced some first-trimester nausea and praised her boyfriend for being the most level-headed person in her life at this time. She said:

“Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

33-year-old Chanel West Coast became popular after starring in MTV’s Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory and Ridiculousness. She has been the co-host of the latter for around 25 seasons.

