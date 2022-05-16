Billboard Music Awards 2022 red carpet: 5 best-dressed men and what they wore

The Billboard Music Awards 2022, which took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, was held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, with Sean "Diddy" Combs performing and hosting the event. The show was broadcast on the NBC and Peacock channels.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards featured a huge list of music artists, A-list celebrities, as well as performers including Rauw Alejandro, Silk Sonic, Jack Harlow, Florence + the Machine, Bryson Tiler, Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G, Dan + Shay, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and Ed Sheeran.

The Billboard Music Awards on Sunday was preceded by the first-ever Billboard MusicCon, which also hosted panels of artists. Celebrities knew that this year's Billboard Music Awards were bound to be iconic and they certainly dressed for the occasion. As usual, the women took the lead with heavy gowns and exquisite looks, with some dressed in an eccentric and unorthodox manner to display their uniqueness.

The men also brought their A-game to the music event, and here are some of the best dressed males on the Billboard Music Awards' red carpet for the prestigious awards ceremony.

Top 5 best dressed men at the Billboard Music Awards 2022

1) Machine Gun Kelly in Dolce & Gabbana

Machine Gun Kelly rocked the Billboard Music Awards 2022 red carpet when he came dressed in custom Dolce & Gabbana. The star matched his lady love Megan Fox as they showed up as a couple on the red carpet. The artist wore a studded spiked blazer in black over a sparkling turtleneck and spiked pants.

MGK was styled by Adam Ballheim and affixed a teardrop-shaped pink jewel onto his face to match his messy pink locks. However, it was his manicure that went truly viral. MGK showed off a manicure worth $30k from Marrow Fine x Nail of LA manicure.

The Bloody Valentine singer sported 880 diamonds on his nails for the big night. Kelly teamed up with Marrow Fine Jewelry founder Jillian Sassone and his manicurist, Nail of LA founder Brittney Boyce. The manicure boasted more than 10 carats of diamonds, valued at over $30,000.

Sassone confirmed that the diamonds would later be upcyled and made into a limited edition ring collection at marrowfine.com, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.

2) Jack Harlow in Musika

Jack Harlow opted for a stylish black ensemble at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The First Class singer wore a sleek Musika suit to the red carpet at the awards ceremony. The rapper looked dapper as his dark outfit featured a suit jacket with structured shoulders and sleek lapels.

He opted for a black button down shirt and matching tie underneath the suit jacket. The monochromatic esthetic was added upon further with black pants featuring seamed creases and a sharp hemline. Finishing off his look, the What's Poppin rapper wore black suede shoes with almond-shaped toes.

3) Giveon wearing Bottega Veneta

American R&B singer Giveon wore a green and yellow tweed suit, courtesy of Bottega Veneta on the Billboard Music Awards' red carpet. The suit came from Bottega Veneta's Fall Winter 2022 collection look of 6g.

The green, white, and black colored chevron suit was styled with a black colored top underneath the suit jacket. Additionally, Giveon wore silver diamond jewelry from Tiffany & Co, which included necklaces and a ring. The Peaches collaborator finished off his look with olive green colored shoes.

4) Ty Dolla $ign wearing Celine

Ty Dolla $ign wore an all-black ensemble for the Billboard Music Awards' red carpet on Sunday, May 15, 2022. The singer impressed his fans with a menswear moment as he truly exuded edge and sex appeal.

Ty Dolla $ign was styled by Monica Murillo as he wore a black Celine blazer over a chained tank top, courtesy of Natalia Fedner. He wore classic leather pants as bottomwear with leather boots to complement his look.

He accessorized further with sunglasses and silver necklaces. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Zalia on the red carpet wearing a black halterneck dress to support her man for his big night.

5) French Montana wearing Fendace

French Montana was one of the other celebs to show off a Fendace outfit, alongside singer Anitta. Fendace is a collaborative collection between Fendi and Versace which recently debuted on May 5, 2022. The rapper French Montana took it to the red carpet on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The Moroccan rapper kept it casual with an oversized shirt and black pants. The oversized loose fitted printed top was a silk button-down which accentuated the co-branded logos from both the lablels. The Versace signature monogram print with the Fendi double FF lofo was accentuated over Fendace's multi-colored and gold baroque leopard print.

The short-sleeved button down shirt was emblazoned with pointed collars and black buttons and is available for purchase at Versace for $1425. Finally, he completed his look with black pants and Fendi boots.

