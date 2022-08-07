Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11: Where to follow the cast of the VH1 reality TV show on Instagram?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is set to return with season 11, the latest installment in the franchise. The show will premiere along with another spin-off of the franchise based in Miami. The show will continue with the drama that began in the previous season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

The two shows will premiere on VH1 as part of its Summer Level Up Mondays on August 8, at 8 pm ET.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 follows the lives of Hip Hop and R&B personalities residing in Atlanta. It takes viewers behind the scenes with these artists to present an unscripted version of how they balance their reel and real lives.

Find out what the cast Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been up to on Instagram

The cast of this reality TV show has been consistent with a few additions here and there over the seasons. They have given viewers everything they have to offer, including the innermost details of their lives. Here's how you can keep up with the hip-hop stars of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Instagram.

1 Kirk Frost - @frost117

Kirk Frost's Instagram followers stand at 1.2 million. The reality star often posts pictures of his wife and kids along with showcasing his lavish lifestyle and everything that comes with it.

Kirk is an American reality star and entertainment manager. Over the years, he has become one of the least liked cast members on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta due to his infidelity towards wife and fellow cast member Rasheeda Frost.

Kirk has been a main cast member on the show since season 10 but has been a recurring supporting member since the show's inception.

2 Spice - @spiceofficial

The queen of Dancehall has 4 million followers and often posts fundraisers for those in need. She also actively posts about her music and where it takes her, highlighting her love for her native Jamaica.

Rapper, record producer, singer, songwriter, and Grammy nominee, The dancehall queen is originally from Jamaica, where she rose to prominence through collaborations with VYBZ Kartel and her hit single So Mi Like It. She has two children with her ex-fiance, namely, Nicholas Jr. and Nicholatoy.

Spice first appeared on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta as a guest star in season 6 when the cast traveled to Jamaica. She later joined the show after moving to Atlanta to gain international fame. She has been a main cast member since season 8.

3 Erica Mena - @iamerica_mena

Model and singer Erica Mena was born in Bronx, New York. She is the mother of three children: King, Safire, and Legend. Mena's Instagram has 5.9 million followers, wherein she normally shows off her adorable children as well as her gram-worthy outfits.

In 2009, Mena appeared on E! reality show Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami as a troublemaking Dash employee. She was introduced as Kimbella's enemy in Love & Hip Hop season 2. The same season witnessed the two getting into a physical altercation that resulted in both of them being injured.

Erica became a main cast member in season 3. She took a break from the show and returned in 2017 after moving to Atlanta to pursue a music career.

4 Rasheeda Frost - @rasheeda

One of the most followed cast members of the show, Rasheeda's Instagram account has11.6 million followers. Her feed is like a party on screen, with a family-friendly segment featuring her husband and kids.

The rapper is originally from Decatur, Georgia and is well known for her 2007 single Got That Good (My Bubble Gum). Rasheeda is also the self-professed Georgia Peach and Queen of Crunk.

She first appeared in Love & Hip Hop Atlanta as an underground rapper managed by her husband Kirk Frost. At the time, Rasheeda was trying to find her place in mainstream hip hop.

5 Safaree Samuels - @safaree

With an impressive 3.4 million following, this Love & Hip Hop star is possibly the fittest of the lot. He frequently posts about his workout routines and his nightlife, along with snippets of his real life.

A former real estate agent who has been a part of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta since season 9, Safaree became a main cast member in season 10. Safaree is a Brooklyn, New York-born rapper and record producer. He has also appeared in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and Love & Hip Hop New York, where he first gained attention for dating rapper Nicki Minaj.

In 2018, Safaree got engaged to Erica Mena. The duo welcomed their first child in 2020.

6 Mendeecees Harris - @mendeecees

Mendeecess Harris, from the looks of his Instagram feed, enjoys the company of his peers and family. Harris is a former real estate entrepreneur, entertainment manager, and rapper from Harlem, New York, with a 2.3 million Instagram follower count.

Harris is married to fellow Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Yandy Smith. The two were married on VH1 as a part of the special Love & Hip Hop Live: The Wedding. He has been a main cast member of the show since season 10.

7 Yandy Smith-Harris - @yandysmith

Yandy Smith loves to travel and be around people, as evident by her well-followed Instagram feed. Smith often posts about her family, and shares her opinions and resources about #BlackLivesMatter to her audience of 7.4 million.

Smith is an entertainment manager, entrepreneur, actress and singer from Harlem. She is married to fellow cast member Menceedees Harris, with whom she has two children. She first appeared on Season 2 of Love & Hip Hop New York and gave birth to her first child while Season 3 was being filmed.

8 Sierra Gates

Sierra Gates, the serial entrepreneur, has an audience of 2.4 million on her Instagram. Apart from posting about Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Gates posts about issues relevant to the African-American community living in the USA.

Gates is a beauty business owner. She owns The Glam Shop as well as a hair and beauty salon. She is originally from Georgia and has a son with Shooter Gates. Gates first appeared on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 6 and was a supporting cast member till season 8 before becoming a main cast member in season 9.

She discovered her husband was cheating on her with his assistant in Season 6, and the two divorced.

Bambi, Kardie Redd, Momma Dee, Renni Rucci, Lil Scrappy, Yung Joc, and Shekinah are among the supporting cast members on this season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

All VH1 shows can be streamed on Paramount.

