What time will Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11 premiere? Plot, release date, cast, and more details explored

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is set to return with its 11th installment this August on VH1. The reality series is a New York spin-off of Love & Hip Hop.

The Love & Hip Hop franchise follows the lives of Hip Hop and R&B artists, musicians, managers, and record producers in different metropolitan cities. As the name suggests, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta follows the lives of Hip Hop and R&B personalities living in Atlanta.

The series's first season premiered in 2012 and is set to return with season 11 on August 8 on VH1 as part of its Level Up Monday. Season 11 is a continuation of season 10 and is officially called 10B.

VH1’s press release said:

"Filled with twists and turns, this season will combine emotional depth with over-the-top humor, shocking betrayals, unforeseen grief and loss, unexpected alliances, divorce, co-parenting, and long overdue family encounters."

All about Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11

Plot

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11 follows the lives of individuals involved in Atlanta’s Hip Hop industry.

The show takes viewers behind the curtains and into the lives of hip-hop icons trying to balance their lives and everything that comes with it.

Spice became the first artist on the show to be nominated for a Grammy. Scrappy is getting married even though there’s still a lot of drama with his mother.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 11 will be full of emotional drama, grief, confrontation, betrayal, and a lot of twists and turns.

Release date

VH1 has announced back-to-back premieres of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Miami that will air as part of the summer Level Up Mondays on August 8 at 8:00 pm.

All VH1 shows can be streamed on Paramount. The show is set to return about a year after season 10 aired in July 2021.

Cast

The cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been fairly consistent, there were some new faces in season 10. Appearing on the show this season are:

Erica Mena

The 35-year-old Puerto Rican-Dominican was born in New York City. She has appeared in Love & Hip Hop New York from season 2 to season 5. She was a main cast member in seasons three through five.

She is a model, singer, and actor. She also appeared on the E! reality shows Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami.

Kirk Frost

The 52-year-old African-American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur were born in Atlanta, Georgia. He first appeared on the show as a supporting cast member as Rasheeda’s husband and manager.

Their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride and has been on and off throughout the seasons. The two got back together in season 7 after his mother’s sudden passing.

Rasheeda Frost

The 46-year-old African-American rapper is from Decatur, Georgia. She first rose to fame with her 2007 single Got That Good (My Bubble Gum) and is the self-proclaimed Queen of Crunk.

She married Kirk Frost in 1999 and has released six albums through his company.

Mendeecees Harris

The 43-year-old entrepreneur, manager, and rapper was born in Harlem, New York. He owns the Beat Factory Studio and manages several rappers based in New York. He first debuted in the Love & Hip Hop franchise in 2013.

Safaree Samuels

The 40-year-old Jamaican-American rapper is originally from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in season 10. He first found fame dating Nicky Minaj from 2002 to 2014.

Sierra Gates

The 33-year-old African-American entrepreneur is from Decatur, Georgia. She owns The Glam Shop, a hair, nail, and beauty salon. She first appeared on the show in season 6 as a supporting cast member but became the main character in season 9.

Spice

The 39-year-old Jamaican dancehall recording artist, singer, and songwriter is originally from Jamaica. In her home country, she rose to fame through her collaborations with VXBX Kartel and her single So Mi Like It.

She first appeared on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in Season 6 as a guest star and has been a main cast member since season 8.

Yandy Smith-Harris

The 39-year-old African American entertainment manager, entrepreneur, actress and singer is originally from Harlem, New York. She has a degree from Howard University. She has been a member of the main cast member of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta since season 10.

The supporting members of this season’s cast include Bambi, Karlie Redd, Momma Dee, Renni Rucci, Lil Scrappy, Yung Joc, and Shekinah.

Watch the drama unfold and dreams being achieved on VH1 on August 8 at 8:00 pm ET.

