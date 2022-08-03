"Tennis is a predominantly white sport & I would say with predominantly white viewers; he was just very concerned about it." - Coco Gauff on her father being nervous about her posts on Black Lives Matter

World No. 11 Coco Gauff shed light on when her father felt nervous when the youngster decided to take a stand on social media for 'Black Lives Matter'. The 18-year-old was one of the first few tennis players who decided to speak about the movement on social media platforms.

According to Gauff, since tennis is a predominantly white-person sport with predominantly white viewers, Coco's father Corey Gauff was a bit scared and concerned regarding the post.

“I was one of the first tennis players to speak out about it on social media. And I remember having this conversation with my dad before I put out the post because he was very nervous for me to put anything out because, you know, tennis is a predominantly white sport and I would say with predominantly white viewers. So he was very just concerned about it,"Coco Gauff said in an interview with WTA Tennis.

The Black Lives Matter movement gained a lot of momentum in the US after George Floyd's murder in 2020. The movement highlighted the fight against racism, discrimination, and racial inequality experienced by black people in the country.

Players like Sloane Stephens, Naomi Osaka and Frances Tiafoe have also shown their support to the social movement while playing in the 2020 US Open.

Coco Gauff is in sublime form in recent past

Coco Gauff in action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 18-year-old American is not only hogging the limelight for her off-the-field work, but she is also making headlines for her superb form. Gauff will face Naomi Osaka in the round-of-16 at the Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday.

The youngster bested Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets in the opening round. Gauff, who hails from Atlanta, made it to the third round of Wimbledon, where she lost to compatriot Amanda Anisimova.

Earlier in the season, Coco Gauff had an amazing run at the 2022 French Open, reaching the finals of both the singles and doubles events. Unfortunately, she could not get over the line in either one of them.

She lost to Iga Swiatek in the singles final at Roland Garros while she and her partner Jessica Pegula lost to the French pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia in the final of the doubles event.

The French Open finalist also made it to the semifinals of the grasscourt tournament in Berlin but lost to Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur.

