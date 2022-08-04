What is Khloe Kardashian’s Diet and Exercise Routine that Helps Her Stay in Shape?

Khloe Kardashian is a popular socialite and media personality who shot to fame with the reality series 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Just like the other Kardashian sisters, Khloe is also involved in the fashion and retail industries.

Khloe Kardashian has faced a lot of flak and negative comments since 2007 due to her weight and looks. She was brutally trolled for her looks and was constantly compared with her sisters who were considered more pretty. Even as a teenager and child, Kardashian was targeted for her weight and was often overlooked compared to her sisters.

However, with healthy eating habits and an intense workout routine, Kardashian completely transformed herself by building a toned figure. She looks absolutely incredible and has turned quite a few heads in the industry.

So what is her diet and exercise routine that has helped Khloe Kardashian stay in shape and maintain an incredible figure? She has even hosted a TV show called 'Revenge Body' in which she helps other people with their exercise and diet routine.

Khloe Kardashian’s Exercise Routine

Khloe Kardashian's intense exercise routine is an amalgamation of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), abs exercises and booty exercises. She recruited Joel Bouraima to help her with the fitness journey. Kardashian says that the gym has become her happy place when earlier it was only a place to escape and release her frustration.

She avoids doing the same workout every day and keeps things interesting by mixing circuit training, hot yoga and soul cycling. That helps to keep boredom at bay while working out. She incorporates full body exercises in her workout that not only incorporate cardio exercises but also strength training.

Khloe Kardashian tries to work out at least five to six days in a week. In her cardio routine, she generally includes burpees, jump rope, boxing, a stair climber machine and sometimes running. She also takes her daughter on hikes for physical activities.

Her HIIT workout usually includes exercises such as step-ups, medicine ball slams, leg raises, thrusters, push-ups, mountain climbers, planks and more. She absolutely loves working out with a BOSU ball for her abs exercise. To maintain the shape of her butt, she works out her booty several times a week with exercises such as fire hydrants and donkey kicks.

Khloe Kardashian’s Diet Programme

When Khloe Kardashian started with her goal of getting in shape, she completely stopped the intake of dairy and carbs.

However, after achieving a toned body, she includes minimal carbs and dairy in her diet routine. She has a healthy diet with high protein, which helps her maintain a toned figure along with following a strict exercise routine.

Kardashian's diet plan was designed by nutritionist Dr. Goglia to help her get a toned body and enhance her fitness.

Breakfast

Khloe Kardashian needs her black coffee early in the morning and before a workout, she has a tablespoon of jam and almond butter each. That helps her increase her energy level that's required for her strenuous exercise routine. After a workout, she drinks protein shakes to ensure the proper recovery of her muscles and to prepare for her next workout session.

For breakfast, she prefers a couple of eggs, oatmeal and a bowl of fresh frhas. This breakfast ensures a high intake of protein and fibre, which is beneficial to stay satiated for a long time and properly recharge her muscles.

Lunch

Kardashian's go-to lunch includes grilled chicken with rice, vegetables and a salad. She sometimes prefers yams over rice. The vegetables she prefers are usually beetroot, spinach and asparagus, which are high in protein.

Dinner

For dinner, Khloe Kardashian usually goes with fish and yams. According to her nutritionist, fatty fish is beneficial for weight loss. If after dinner Kardashian craves for sugar, she opts for some sugary foods.

Snacks

If Khloe Kardashian feels hungry between her meals, she snacks on vegetables like cherry tomatoes, fruits and nuts.

She also tries to drink as much water as she can throughout the day and tends to avoidsugary drinks, such as store-bought juice with high sugar and fizz. She considers water a magical drink and keeps pitchers of water infused with a variety of fresh fruits, such as strawberries and cucumbers.

Khloe Kardashian indulges in one cheat meal throughout the week to indulge in her cravings, as she knows that cutting carbs from her diet completely is not possible.

Bottom Line

Khloe Kardashian has worked hard for her toned body, considering the strenuous diet and workout routine she has had to undergo.

The transformation she has gone through has been inspiring for many. Therefore, consistency with exercise routine and diet is important to achieve your fitness goals.

