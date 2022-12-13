“Smells like fatphobia to me”: Sam Smith’s 2022 Jingle Bell Ball sequined body suit draws comparisons to Harry Styles and triggers body-shaming online

Musical sensation Sam Smith’s iconic appearance at this year’s Jingle Bell Ball garnered both positive and negative comments from netizens. What seemed to trigger all the hate comments and fat-shaming was Smith’s silver sequined jumpsuit.

Some also drew comparisons between Sam Smith and Harry Styles. The latter wore a similar-looking glitzy sleeveless jumpsuit at Coachella in April this year. Smith’s outfit at the Jingle Bell Ball prompted a lot of body-shaming as well as queerphobic comments.

The 30-year-old pop and R&B singer attended the two-day ball held by Capital FM and performed a few of their hits, including Unholy and I’m Not the Only One. They paired their fitting silver bodysuit with a black faux fur coat and chunky black boots. While leaving a bunch of their aesthetic tattoos on display, Smith decked themselves with pearl earrings and a silver diamond choker neckpiece.

While there’s no doubt that Smith was looking gorgeous, internet trolls didn’t back away from fat-shaming the singer, comparing their physique to Harry Styles, who also delighted fans in a sequined jumpsuit a few months back. Some, however, have defended Smith’s honor and called out the trolls and their "fatphobia."

Pheebs (ur fav fat babe) 🪩✨💅💃💛 @fatpheebs



Smells like fatphobia to me… Yann (parody) @yannhatchuel I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. https://t.co/KjOYxrDQOz Why do you all hate Sam Smith so much? They’re queer, non-binary and have literally said themselves that they are excited about the rest of their life to be exactly who they are. You don’t have to like their music, just let them live.Smells like fatphobia to me… twitter.com/yannhatchuel/s… Why do you all hate Sam Smith so much? They’re queer, non-binary and have literally said themselves that they are excited about the rest of their life to be exactly who they are. You don’t have to like their music, just let them live. Smells like fatphobia to me… twitter.com/yannhatchuel/s…

The Jingle Bell Ball was held at London’s O2 Arena, and along with Sam Smith, many other performing artists, including Lewis Capaldi, Coldplay, Nathan Dawe, Tom Grennan, and Mimi Webb, were present at the show.

Smith appeared at the Christmas event before their stage performance in a black Prada coat that had a finishing touch of trimmed fur. While on stage, they revealed their bejeweled silver outfit and sang their recent hit, Unholy, with Kim Petras.

"At least Harry looks thin": Trolls body-shame Sam Smith for their Jingle Bell Ball outfit

Harry Styles is venerated as a 'gay' icon among music fans around the world, and his outfits are highly praised for breaking heteronormative stereotypes. However, internalized homophobia still finds its way into hurling insults at queer artists. Its most recent victim is Sam Smith.

Rishma Dosani @Rishma_Dosani I’m so late to this but Harry Styles at Coachella in THIS jumpsuit is every.thing. I’m so late to this but Harry Styles at Coachella in THIS jumpsuit is every.thing. https://t.co/MXPnNKw3ci

People on Twitter are brutally fat-shaming Smith after they proudly flaunted their stunning sleeveless outfit at the Jingle Bell Ball. The same people who called them names complimented Harry Styles when he wore a similar outfit.

B @BGBZI @Jordanbloked Sam smith looks fat. At least Harry looks thin. @Jordanbloked Sam smith looks fat. At least Harry looks thin.

apostle of sodomy @pacificrimmer69 Other news Sam smith is fat and lame Other news Sam smith is fat and lame

The trolling did not target Sam's outfit alone. A couple of tweets also seemed to attack the singer overall, with one Twitter user calling them "a repulsive human being."

B @FatheadClom @yannhatchuel Sam Smith is a fat mess, though. A repulsive human being @yannhatchuel Sam Smith is a fat mess, though. A repulsive human being

Liz @farfield79 @TheNorskaPaul I was just going to say it looks like a fat Sam Smith...and it actually is! @TheNorskaPaul I was just going to say it looks like a fat Sam Smith...and it actually is!

However, even amidst all these bullies, a lot of people also came out in support of Smith. They called out the trolls for showing discriminating attitudes towards the singer while being biased towards Harry Styles for wearing a similar outfit.

Yann (parody) @yannhatchuel I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. https://t.co/KjOYxrDQOz

🎄 @spicebagsupreme It’s actually gross constantly seeing people tear into Sam Smith for their appearance when there’s a lot of us, myself included, who have a similar body type to them. God forbid a queer person dresses/expresses themself unapologetically, apparently only thin people are allowed 🤡 It’s actually gross constantly seeing people tear into Sam Smith for their appearance when there’s a lot of us, myself included, who have a similar body type to them. God forbid a queer person dresses/expresses themself unapologetically, apparently only thin people are allowed 🤡

Another user called out the haters for being queerphobic and having a problem with fat people only.

𝚊𝚌𝚝 𝚒 | ᴍ⁷ @kunoichiBEY Yann (parody) @yannhatchuel I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. https://t.co/KjOYxrDQOz Nah bc but this really is the reality for queer folk. Sam Smith is a gay nonbinary performer who has been doing this long before Harry yet there were articles and tweets calling Harry a "gay icon." Lets not forget to mention Sam is plus-sized. Y'all just hate queer and fat ppl twitter.com/yannhatchuel/s… Nah bc but this really is the reality for queer folk. Sam Smith is a gay nonbinary performer who has been doing this long before Harry yet there were articles and tweets calling Harry a "gay icon." Lets not forget to mention Sam is plus-sized. Y'all just hate queer and fat ppl twitter.com/yannhatchuel/s…

Sam Smith admits to being addicted to tattoos

While speaking to Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp backstage at the Jingle Bell Ball, Sam revealed that they have over 35 tattoos on their body. Their latest additions include a tattoo that reads "ROMANCE" on their belly and an anchor tattoo on their chest.

The singer proudly showcased some of their inkings thanks to their outfit for the ball. In their conversation with Roman, the singer shared that they began getting inked on their torso while describing a typical inking session. Sam Smith talked about eating Cheetos, listening to pop music, and getting tattooed.

