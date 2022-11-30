"Good way to ruin your insides": Flamin Hot Cheetos Burger leaves internet concerned

Ever since their first debut in 1990, Cheetos original Flamin' Hots have become a fan-favorite snack across the country. While fans enjoy the puff corn snacks straight out of the packets, they often turn the Flamin' Hot into a secret ingredient for many dishes. Such food experiments and innovations have only grown in the last few years, thanks to the internet and social media.

While enjoying a pack of Flamin' Hots, we came across a similar experiment on the internet - a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Burger. The Flamin' Hot Burgers are available through Prime Tacos, a Chicago-based Taquero and Catering service. The catering service claims to be a licensed seller of Flamin' Hot Burgers and Burritos and has been serving them across Chicago for more than 4 years.

While the idea of Flamin' Red Burgers looked amusing at first glance, we also had some mixed feelings about them. Turns out, we weren't the only ones. Taking a dig at the Flamin' Hot Burger, a Twitter user mentioned that the hot abomination could ruin your insides.

Cheetos fans have always been experimenting with their favorite puff corn snacks, and while sometimes the results are astonishing, others may still find them a bit disturbing.

How social media reacted to the Cheetos Flamin' Hot Burger?

Cheetos Flamin' Hots feature the Flamin' Hot seasoning, giving it the iconic spiciness that most Americans can't help falling in love with. The Frito-Lay-owned brand encourages fusion and experiments around its puff corn snacks, giving rise to some mind-boggling dishes being posted on the internet every once in a while.

As fun as these fusions and experiments may look, they are not always logical in terms of health standards and receive mixed reactions from the brand's fans. Flamin' Hot Burger is receiving similar reactions on the internet right now, with some fans unamused by the idea of it.

A Twitter user took a dig at Flamin' Red Burger with a memefied response.

With all the hate, the Red Hot Burger did receive some positive responses as well.

dyslexia @neosouldude @PStassi @Eknowledge20 @djgreenhornet You'd have to admit . Flamin hot cheetos burgers is a crazy concept. It may have a good kick and nice acquired taste. Taco bell has a dorrito shell now. But there are alot of modern hacks to cooking that are not traditional. I mean you got gourmet pizza,gourmet sodas,gourmet fish @PStassi @Eknowledge20 @djgreenhornet You'd have to admit . Flamin hot cheetos burgers is a crazy concept. It may have a good kick and nice acquired taste. Taco bell has a dorrito shell now. But there are alot of modern hacks to cooking that are not traditional. I mean you got gourmet pizza,gourmet sodas,gourmet fish

Fans who feel like trying Flamin' Hot Burgers might be able to get their hands on them if they keep a close look on the Prime Tacos Instagram page, @prime_tacoz, for the next location they will be serving at. Many other local fast-food restaurants have been serving different variants of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Burgers for a while now, so if you feel like trying them, go ahead.

First introduced in the United States in 1948, Cheetos is a corn puff snack with a crunchy texture and is made by PepsiCo., a subsidiary of Frito-Lay. Fritos creator Charles Elmer Doolin invented the corn puff snacks in the Frito Company's research and development kitchen in Dallas, Texas. It was introduced to the market under the name Chee-tos, which was changed to its current name in 1998.

The initial success of the Chee-tos played a major role in the merger between The Frito Company and H.W. Lay & Company (1961), thus forming Frito-Lay. By 1965, Frito-Lay became a Pepsi-Cola subsidiary, which also led to the formation of PepsiCo. company.

