Doritos Big Dip Energy: All you need to know about brand’s newly launched chip-inspired dips

Doritos is ready to deliver on its Big Dip Energy, with two new dips soon hitting grocery stores. The tortilla chip brand is debuting two chip-inspired dips featuring the iconic taste of the brand's Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch chips.

Available in grocery stores and supermarkets starting November 17, with the Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno Dips, the brand has also announced a fun challenge where fans will have to share their own culinary combos with new dips for a chance to win a Big Dip Energy hamper from Doritos.

The tortilla chip brand took to its website to share the big news, with Leslie Vesper, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Frito-Lay, saying:

"As Dōrítos disrupts the dip aisle with the release of DÓRITOS Dips, our goal is to deliver new and unexpected experiences to consumers. Whether paired with their favorite foods or our other Dōrítos product offerings, we hope DÓRITOS Dips help fans think outside the box, just like we're thinking outside the chip bag with this innovation."

All you need to know about the two upcoming Doritos chip-inspired dips

A staple in the chips market for several years, Doritos has taken a giant leap with the debut of its dips. Through the momentum provided by the Big Dip Energy trend, the brand hopes to have the new dips reach the same popularity as the chips they are inspired from.

Fans looking to enter the Big Dip Energy challenge will simply have to comment on the Instagram post for the launch of the new Doritos dips, mentioning the food items they will pair the new dips with. It is important to include the two hashtags #BigDipEnergy and #Sweepstakes while making the comments.

Here's what you need to know about the dips:

Spicy Nacho Dip

Imagine your favorite Spicy Nacho chips with a delicious twist, packing a spicy punch.

The new Spicy Nacho Dip promises to tingle feelings of nostalgia with a hint of freshness, and is ideal for dipping in your veggies, salads, french fries, biscuits - the possibilities are endless.

Try your combinations today with the Spicy Nacho dip (Image via Dōrítos)

Cool Ranch Jalapeno Dip

With the smooth and creamy flavors of Cool Ranch spiced up with a touch of Jalapeno, the new Cool Ranch Jalapeno Dip takes the iconic flavor to new heights.

Try it with a sweet, spicy, or tangy snack to indulge in the creamy flavors of your favorite Cool Ranch.

Try the creamy Cool Ranch Jalapeno Dip (Image via Dōrítos)

As of yet, it is not known whether the two dips are here for a limited time or a permanent debut, so customers are advised to try the new dips at the earliest. Doritos' stock of debut items often flies off the shelves fast.

Introduced in 1964, Doritos is an American brand that specializes in flavored tortilla chips. The brand produces its chips under Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo. However, their iconic chips were not flavored from the beginning.

Doritos @Doritos they say Doritos are good with anything! (*they = us) they say Doritos are good with anything! (*they = us) https://t.co/PH8bYHHw7w

The idea for the flavored chip originated at a Disneyland in California.

The brand started selling its first flavored tortilla chip featuring the Toasted Corn flavor in 1966. Other flavors that followed were Taco (1967), and Nacho Cheese (1972. Ever since then, the brand has never looked back. Currently, the total number of Doritos flavors to have ever existed crosses the mark of 100.

Poll : 0 votes