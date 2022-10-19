Lewis Capaldi UK Tour 2023: Ticket, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced a UK tour scheduled for 2023. The tour is in support of Capaldi’s forthcoming album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

The UK tour will kick off on January 14, 2023, at Leeds and will go on up to January 27, 2023, in Nottingham. The singer will also make three stops in Ireland, where he will conclude his tour.

An artist presale for the Lewis Capaldi shows will be available from October 26, 2022, at 9.00 am BST and will be live until October 28 at 8.00 am BST. A general onsale will begin on October 28 starting at 9.00 am BST via Ticketmaster.

Lewis Capaldi United Kingdom and Ireland 2023 tour dates

Lewis Capaldi @LewisCapaldi



~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~



pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!! x



pre-order lewiscapaldi.lnk.tt/BBDTBHS_D2C BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT 🥀~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!!pre-order BROKEN BY DESIRE TO BE HEAVENLY SENT 🥀~ my brand new album : may 19th 2023 ~pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR!! finally coming to see you all again!! 🌍 xpre-order 👉 lewiscapaldi.lnk.tt/BBDTBHS_D2C https://t.co/kKlzC3cGrJ

January 14 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

January 16 - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

January 18- Manchester - AO Arena

January 19 - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

January 21 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

January 23 - Aberdeen - P&J Live

January 24 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

January 26 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

January 27 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

January 29 - Belfast - SSE Arena

January 30 - Dublin - 3Arena

February 1 - Cardiff - International Arena

February 2 - Exeter - Westpoint Arena

Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 Australian tour dates

Lewis Capaldi @LewisCapaldi ‘FORGET ME’ VIDEO OUT NOW!!!!!!



hands down my favourite music video ever made x



watch here youtu.be/nBZlrbrBO1I ‘FORGET ME’ VIDEO OUT NOW!!!!!!hands down my favourite music video ever madewatch here 🚨 ‘FORGET ME’ VIDEO OUT NOW!!!!!!🚨hands down my favourite music video ever made 🍆😎 xwatch here 👉 youtu.be/nBZlrbrBO1I https://t.co/2EKeVuu4K1

The singer has also separately announced six Australian arena tour dates for July next year. Tickets for these shows will be available starting October 28 at 10.00 am AEST, with American Express and Secret Sounds pre-sales occurring earlier in the week. The dates for Lewis Capaldi’s 2023 Australian 2023 tour dates are as follows.

July 8 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

July 11 – Perth, RAC Arena

July 13 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

July 15 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

July 18 – Auckland, Spark Arena

July 19 – Wellington, TSB Arena

More about Lewis Capaldi

The upcoming tour is in support of Capaldi’s second studio album titled Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, arriving on May 19, 2023. The album was previewed with lead single Forget Me last month, which arrived alongside a music video that recreated Wham!’s Club Tropicana clip.

This album is a follow up to the 2019 debut album titled Divinely Uninspired To a Hellish Extent.

Speaking about his new album, Capaldi, in a statement said:

“I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.”

He further added:

“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Lewis Capaldi is a two-time Brit Award winner which he won for his debut album, which was also the top-selling album of 2019 and 2020. It broke the record for the most consecutive weeks on the chart for any solo artist. The album became gold-certified one week after release, and still records for the most streamed week one debut album.

Divinely Uninspired To a Hellish Extent featured Someone You Loved, which was Capaldi’s first No. 1 single and helped him get mainstream success. The single was Grammy nominated for "Song Of The Year" and won a Brit Award in the same category in 2019.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes