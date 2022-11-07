Why did Harry Styles cancel his LA shows? Singer provides update on battle with flu

English pop star Harry Styles has confirmed that he has canceled some of his upcoming LA shows due to sickness. The As It Was singer has rescheduled three upcoming shows scheduled for November 5, 6, and 7, which will now occur in January 2023.

Attendees were only informed about the rescheduled shows once they were at the KIA Forum in LA, where Styles was performing a 15-date run. The multiple Grammy award winner noted that it was difficult for him to cancel the shows as he hadn’t had to postpone a single show due to illness in the 12 years of his touring.

In a tweet, the KIA Forum informed the ticket holders:

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Any additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info.”

The rescheduled dates for the canceled shows will take place on January 26, 27, and 29.

Harry Styles apologizes to his fans following the cancelation of his LA shows

HSD @hsdaily Harry’s statement via Instagram story Harry’s statement via Instagram story ❤️ https://t.co/rxTnQl93Bg

Harry Styles expressed his disappointment over canceling three upcoming shows in LA as he is suffering from flu. He also apologized to his fans who traveled to the venue city for the shows.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Harry Styles wrote:

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday [Nov. 2] I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since. I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.”

He further added:

“I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would. I’m sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show, and it means the absolute world to me.”

According to the singer’s website, he will perform his next show on November 9 in LA, where Styles is scheduled to perform five more shows. The concerts will now take place on November 9, 11, 12, 14, and 15. After his LA shows, Styles will head to Mexico, Colombia, Pru, Chile, and Brazil, among other venues.

Harry Styles' tour is in support of his latest album Harry’s House

The Love On Tour is in support of Harry Styles' third studio album Harry’s House, which was released earlier this year in May. The album was released on Columbia Records and features Styles’ hit singles, including As It Was, Late Night Talking, and Music for a Sushi Restaurant.

Earlier in April, Styles' hit single As It Was broke the Guinness World record for Most Streamed Track on Spotify in 24 hours (male). The lead single recorded over 16 million streams in the first 24 hours on the platform after it was released. The song also peaked at number 1 in the US and the UK shortly after its release.

Styles also became the first British solo artist to get three singles from the album, including Late Night Talking, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, and Matilda, which feature among the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

