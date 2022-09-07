How old is Sam Smith? How to take part in singer’s Unholy TikTok trend revealed

Even before its official release, Sam Smith’s Unholy has taken over TikTok with people dancing their hearts out and creating transformation videos using the song. While there is no denying that TikTok is the new age platform to make everything popular, this time, Sam Smith started a new trend on the video-sharing app as soon as he teased his new music, Unholy.

Sam Smith’s upcoming song Unholy gives birth to a new TikTok trend

Moments after Sam Smith and Kim Petras announced their collaboration on the upcoming song Unholy, the world of TikTok was taken by storm as people started using the track to create dance and transformation videos. At the same time, many are wondering how to take part in the Unholy TikTok trend.

Many TikTokers are uploading their transformation videos, where they are first seen wearing casual attire. Suddenly, towards the middle of the song, they appear in their finest outfits. To jump on the TikTok trend, all you need to do is:

Select Sam Smith’s song on TikTok Dress in a casual outfit for the first half of the song. Change into a glamorous and chic look for the second half of the song. Do not forget to accessorize to look even more trendy and stylish. Merge both clips.

However, to hop on to this trend, TikTokers should add the hashtag “#unholy’ while uploading the video. Also, while shooting the video, the users must remember to lip sync throughout the video to give it a much more realistic feel and touch.

Each of the videos being uploaded by TikTokers is getting thousands and millions of views in just a few hours. The audio alone has 71,000 videos made using this song. At the same time, many users are also creating dance and other kinds of videos using the song, which is another way to hop on to this Unholy trend.

When is Sam Smith releasing Unholy? More details about the singer explored

Sam Smith, popularly known for his songs Like I Can and Lay Me Down, teased his new song with Kim Petras at the end of August 2022. Since then, the world has been waiting for the full version of the song. Finally, the news is out as Smith took to Twitter to reveal that the song will be released on September 15, 2022.

Smith, who was born on May 19, 1992, turned 30 this year. The English singer rose to success through Disclosure’s breakthrough single Latch, and he later went on to give some biggest hit songs. His all-time hit song Stay With Me was an international success as it became number one in the UK and number two on the US Billboard Top 100.

Sam has won many accolades, including the Grammy Awards, Brit Awards, and Billboard Music Awards.

Edited by Shreya Das