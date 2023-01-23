"We've never been seen in the same room": Adele and Sam Smith conspiracy theory explained 

Sam Smith has addressed a wild fan conspiracy theory that says that they and Adele are the same person. In a preview of an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 30-year-old Unholy singer was seen talking about the rumors involving Adele.

The short clip was uploaded to the show’s official Instagram page on January 21. The Charlie’s Angels actress asked them about the craziest rumor they’ve ever heard about themselves, to which Smith told her that many people think they’re Adele because of the similarity in their voices.

Smith said:

“Everyone seems to think I’m Adele, in drag. ‘Cause we’ve never been seen in the same room together. And if you slow down her voice, it sounds maybe a bit like mine. So, people think that we’re the same person and I’m just in drag right now.”

The episode will be released on Monday, January 23.

Why do some fans think Sam Smith and Adele are the same person?

Fans’ theory about Sam Smith and the 34-year-old Someone Like You singer having an uncanny similarity in their vocal pitch has been on the internet for a few years.

A 2018 video shared by Twitter user @iipapi showed how Adele’s voice sounds like Smith’s if the pitch is altered a little, and vice versa.

🛹 @iipapi I AM SHOOK TO THE CORE.

Changing Adele’s pitch literally becomes sam Smith I AM SHOOK TO THE CORE. Changing Adele’s pitch literally becomes sam Smith https://t.co/1TlthXVFi6

In another video shared by Twitter user @rbmguilherme, Adele's original voice is played, and when the pitch is slowed down, it sounds like Smith’s voice. The same is done with Smith's pitch, which then sounds like Adele's voice.

Rodrigo Guilherme @rbmguilherme Do nada aqui lombrando pensando naquela teoria de que Sam Smith e Adele são a mesma pessoa. Do nada aqui lombrando pensando naquela teoria de que Sam Smith e Adele são a mesma pessoa. https://t.co/jpmEInkMmN

Despite being natives of London, hailing from similar musical genres, i.e., pop and soul, and having multiple Grammys in their bag of trophies, Sam Smith and Adele have not yet been spotted in the same room together. This fact further contributed to the fan theory that these two are one person with two different alter-egos.

After Sam Smith's teaser video for the episode of The Drew Barrymore Show emerged, people had mixed reactions to the short clip. While some took it playfully and chimed in to say that they still believe Adele is under Smith's outfit somewhere, a few others mocked the Fire on Fire singer.

Here are some of the reactions:

Melissa J. Bellan @BellanMelissa I was really expecting Sam Smith to have Adele under that dress. I was really expecting Sam Smith to have Adele under that dress.

Nick @NickDAvery97 @DrewBarrymoreTV @samsmith @Adele I literally have a playlist with my fav ballads from each of you as I've always felt your music sounds good together/similar vibe @DrewBarrymoreTV @samsmith @Adele I literally have a playlist with my fav ballads from each of you as I've always felt your music sounds good together/similar vibe 😂

Reece @reece_taaylor 2023 and I’m still patiently waiting for Adele to collab with Sam Smith :-) 2023 and I’m still patiently waiting for Adele to collab with Sam Smith :-)

All about Sam Smith's upcoming album Gloria

Smith's new album, Gloria, is set to be released on January 27 through Capitol Records. It is the hitmaker's first studio album since Love Goes, which came out in 2020. The two singles from this album, Love Me More and Unholy, were released in April and September of 2022, respectively.

SAM SMITH @samsmith

The new album from Sam Smith, featuring the number one single Unholy.

Pre-order/ pre-save now, and visit the official store for exclusive Gloria vinyl and bundles: #Gloria GLORIA. 27th January 2023The new album from Sam Smith, featuring the number one single Unholy.Pre-order/ pre-save now, and visit the official store for exclusive Gloria vinyl and bundles: samsmith.world/GloriaTW GLORIA. 27th January 2023The new album from Sam Smith, featuring the number one single Unholy.Pre-order/ pre-save now, and visit the official store for exclusive Gloria vinyl and bundles: samsmith.world/GloriaTW #Gloria https://t.co/6dlx4mTlfd

Smith collaborated with German singer Kim Petras on Unholy. The song became an instant hit and topped the charts in several countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia. It also secured the first spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The song also marked the first time for two LGBTQA+ artists to have a single at #1.

Smith confirmed his 2023 Gloria tour, which will start on July 25 at Miami's FTX arena, featuring Canadian singer Jessie Reyez. The artist will subsequently perform in Orlando, New York, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Houston, Seattle, Denver, and Philadelphia, among others. The last day of the tour is scheduled to take place at Mexico's Palacio de Los Deportes in Cuidad on September 14.

Besides their collaboration with Kim Petras, Smith's Gloria will feature other artists, including Ed Sheeran, Koffee, and Reyez. Sam Smith shared that this album helped him survive a dark phase in his life, and they hope it will do the same for their fans.

