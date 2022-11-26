"There's a time and place to catch up": Kim Petras Rina Sawayama concert backlash explained as Barbie Ferreira chat goes viral

German singer and songwriter Kim Petras was recently filmed catching up with Euphoria actor Barbie Ferreira. However, the Unholy singer faced the wrath of netizens since for the seemingly innocent catch-up as she chose to exchange pleasantries at the same time singer Rina Sawayama was performing her emotional ballad Send My Love, a gut-wrenching write-up about her childhood trauma.
A video snippet of the untimely conversation was posted by a user on TikTok mentioning the caption,
“Pov you trying to hear Rina sing her saddest song written ever about childhood trauma, and kim petras would'nt stf* even if her life depended on it."
In the TikTok video posted by @mingtalksmusic, the duo can be seen sharing pleasantries loudly, while Rina Sawayama was in the middle of performing an emotional song in the background.
The user who posted the original TikTok on Twitter with the handle @positionsb*tch commented:
"There's is a time and place to catch up, and not during the middle of a song a (on childhood) trauma"
Twitter reacts to the concert chat issue involving Kim Petras and Barbie Ferreira
Unsurprisingly, the video went viral, with netizens expressing their disapproval of Petra's lack of concert etiquette in their comments.
A netizen even went on to body shame Petras while calling her entitled.
However, some users voiced their support for Petra and Ferreira, stating that talking while a concert is going on is not a big deal, and that people need to stop making a big deal out of everything.
Kim Petras responds to backlash to her concert Chat with Barbie Ferreira
Post the video reaching Twitter, Kim Petras responded to the backlash she and Barbie Ferreira received for their chat during the Rina Sawayama concert. Petras explained that she hadn’t met Ferreira in a long time and the person shooting the video had the option to move to an empty section rather than stand behind the duo. She tweeted:
“There was literally no reason to stand behind us since there was an entire empty section right next to us.”
She continued:
“This person chose to film our conversation instead of wanting to hear Rina. We went back to the front and sang along.”
Petras' clarification has left the internet divided. While some fans sympathized with the artist for receiving unnecessary flak, others accused Petras of being disrespectful for speaking so loudly at a concert.
Kim Petras career graph explored as she faces backlash for poor concert etiquette
Kim Petras was born in Cologne, Germany in 1992. She had her first major breakthrough in 2019 with the release of her first single and album, "Clarity.". Though relatively new in the industry, Petras has already collaborated with popular artists like JoJo, Twice, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, Kash Doll, Klaas among others.
She recently debuted a song called Unholy with Sam Smith, which has been a massive hit in the United States and has reached the top spot in Billboard's Hot 100 list. Petras became the first trans artist to reach the top spot in the Top 100 list.