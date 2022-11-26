"There's a time and place to catch up": Kim Petras Rina Sawayama concert backlash explained as Barbie Ferreira chat goes viral

German singer and songwriter Kim Petras was recently filmed catching up with Euphoria actor Barbie Ferreira. However, the Unholy singer faced the wrath of netizens since for the seemingly innocent catch-up as she chose to exchange pleasantries at the same time singer Rina Sawayama was performing her emotional ballad Send My Love, a gut-wrenching write-up about her childhood trauma.

A video snippet of the untimely conversation was posted by a user on TikTok mentioning the caption,

“Pov you trying to hear Rina sing her saddest song written ever about childhood trauma, and kim petras would'nt stf* even if her life depended on it."

In the TikTok video posted by @mingtalksmusic, the duo can be seen sharing pleasantries loudly, while Rina Sawayama was in the middle of performing an emotional song in the background.

#FREEKESHA @positionsbitch kim petras really is the worst ever kim petras really is the worst ever https://t.co/ImEVtNUXH1

The user who posted the original TikTok on Twitter with the handle @positionsb*tch commented:

"There's is a time and place to catch up, and not during the middle of a song a (on childhood) trauma"

#FREEKESHA @positionsbitch @ariaonika @PopCrave no because there’s a time and place to catch up, not during the middle of a song a trauma. thats just me though @ariaonika @PopCrave no because there’s a time and place to catch up, not during the middle of a song a trauma. thats just me though

Twitter reacts to the concert chat issue involving Kim Petras and Barbie Ferreira

Unsurprisingly, the video went viral, with netizens expressing their disapproval of Petra's lack of concert etiquette in their comments.

🦋🦋 @spongebob1240 @PopCrave HELP WHY R THEY SO LOUD ID be mad too @PopCrave HELP WHY R THEY SO LOUD ID be mad too💀

christian @chloversz @PopCrave a trans woman speaking over another woman? interesting! @PopCrave a trans woman speaking over another woman? interesting!

brandon | #1 cardi ender @notoliviarodrgo @PopCrave idk i feel like if it was noticeable enough for someone to even have the thought of recording how loud they were being they had to have been pretty obnoxious. just concert etiquette @PopCrave idk i feel like if it was noticeable enough for someone to even have the thought of recording how loud they were being they had to have been pretty obnoxious. just concert etiquette

A netizen even went on to body shame Petras while calling her entitled.

However, some users voiced their support for Petra and Ferreira, stating that talking while a concert is going on is not a big deal, and that people need to stop making a big deal out of everything.

Alex Rocca @AlexDRocca @positionsbitch @ariaonika @PopCrave When you work in the music industry you don’t have a normal office — your time to connect with peers and colleagues is often at nightlife venues and will not fit perfectly into boxes. This is likely far from the only Rina concert Kim has gone to and her presence alone is support. @positionsbitch @ariaonika @PopCrave When you work in the music industry you don’t have a normal office — your time to connect with peers and colleagues is often at nightlife venues and will not fit perfectly into boxes. This is likely far from the only Rina concert Kim has gone to and her presence alone is support.

YNW_Ian @YNW_Ian @positionsbitch @ariaonika @PopCrave Lmfao you’ve clearly never been to a concert and if you have your def no fun. It is just you bro @positionsbitch @ariaonika @PopCrave Lmfao you’ve clearly never been to a concert and if you have your def no fun. It is just you bro

slay @Positionsslut @positionsbitch @ariaonika @PopCrave please grow up, your speaking like Kim ran on stage to grab the microphone in the middle of the song to start singing her own music like what @positionsbitch @ariaonika @PopCrave please grow up, your speaking like Kim ran on stage to grab the microphone in the middle of the song to start singing her own music like what

Enyoncé @Dejahive @PopCrave All that drama because they were having a conversation? Is not like they were at someone’s funeral. Ppl need to calm down @PopCrave All that drama because they were having a conversation? Is not like they were at someone’s funeral. Ppl need to calm down

Kim Petras responds to backlash to her concert Chat with Barbie Ferreira

Kim Petras addresses baklash for chat with Barbie Ferreira during Rina Sawayama concert (image via BFA.com/ Billy Farell)

Post the video reaching Twitter, Kim Petras responded to the backlash she and Barbie Ferreira received for their chat during the Rina Sawayama concert. Petras explained that she hadn’t met Ferreira in a long time and the person shooting the video had the option to move to an empty section rather than stand behind the duo. She tweeted:

“There was literally no reason to stand behind us since there was an entire empty section right next to us.”

She continued:

“This person chose to film our conversation instead of wanting to hear Rina. We went back to the front and sang along.”

KIM PETRAS 🕊 @kimpetras @positionsbitch I hadn’t seen Barbie in forever and i adore her . there was literally no reason to stand behind us since there was an entire empty section right next to us . this person chose to film our conversation instead of wanting to hear Rina . We went back to the front and sang along @positionsbitch I hadn’t seen Barbie in forever and i adore her . there was literally no reason to stand behind us since there was an entire empty section right next to us . this person chose to film our conversation instead of wanting to hear Rina . We went back to the front and sang along

Petras' clarification has left the internet divided. While some fans sympathized with the artist for receiving unnecessary flak, others accused Petras of being disrespectful for speaking so loudly at a concert.

x @jnkproblem @kimpetras @positionsbitch their other video backs this up as well.. there was enough space and they chose to stand behind you @kimpetras @positionsbitch their other video backs this up as well.. there was enough space and they chose to stand behind you https://t.co/21g2hae6Ru

Kim Petras career graph explored as she faces backlash for poor concert etiquette

Kim Petras was born in Cologne, Germany in 1992. She had her first major breakthrough in 2019 with the release of her first single and album, "Clarity.". Though relatively new in the industry, Petras has already collaborated with popular artists like JoJo, Twice, Charli XCX, Sam Smith, Kash Doll, Klaas among others.

She recently debuted a song called Unholy with Sam Smith, which has been a massive hit in the United States and has reached the top spot in Billboard's Hot 100 list. Petras became the first trans artist to reach the top spot in the Top 100 list.

Poll : 0 votes