Rina Sawayama 2022 tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

Japanese-British singer and songwriter Rina Sawayama has announced her US tour slated for this November, in support of her album Hold The Girl.

The trek will kick off on November 1 in Brooklyn and will have stops in cities including Boston, Nashville and Austin, among other cities. Rina Sawayama will wrap up the tour in Los Angeles on November 23. The artist is also scheduled to perform a series of international festival dates with a short run in the UK and Ireland.

The tickets for Rina Sawayama’s tour will be available starting Friday, July 29 at 10:00 am PT via Ticketmaster. A presale for the tour will go live from Thursday, July 28 using the code "ELECTRIC."

Rina Sawayama 2022 Tour Dates

Here is a list of Sawayama's Hold the Girl 2022 tour dates:

August 05 — Katowice, PL at OFF Festival

August 20 — Osaka, JP at Summer Sonic Osaka

August 21 — Tokyo, JP at Summersonic Festival

September 03 — Stradbally, IE at Electric Picnic

October 12 — Glasgow, UK at SWG3

October 13 — Glasgow, UK at SWG3

October 15 — Dublin, IE at Olympia Theatre

October 18 — Nottingham, UK at Rock City

October 20 — Manchester, UK at Manchester Academy

October 21 — Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy Birmingham

October 23 — Brighton, UK, England at Brighton Dome

October 24 — Cardiff, UK at The Great Hall

October 26 — London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

November 01 — Brooklyn, NY at Great Hall at Avant Gardner

November 04 — Boston, MA at Roadrunner

November 05 — Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore

November 06 — Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore

November 08 — Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

November 09 — Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

November 11 — Dallas, TX at South Side Ballroom

November 12 — Austin, TX at Emo’s Austin

November 13 — Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

November 16 — Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

November 18 — San Diego, CA at Soma

November 21 — Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

November 23 — Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

Rina Sawayama to release new album on September 2

RINA SAWAYAMA @rinasawayama Hold The Girl

title track from my second album



out Wednesday Hold The Girl title track from my second album out Wednesday https://t.co/chaxr7jGei

The artist will release the new album Hold the Girl on September 2, and it will be available on vinyl, CD and cassette. Sawayama has so far released singles including Catch Me in the Air and This Hell. Sawayama co-wrote This Hell with Paul Epworth and Lauren Aquilina. It is co-produced by Epworth and Clarence Clarity.

Speaking about the song, Sawayama in a press release said,

"I had so much fun writing “This Hell.” The past couple of years I’ve been listening to lots of female country singers and wanted to write a euphoric and tongue-in-cheek country-pop song. Country music at its core to me represents comfort, brilliant storytelling and authentic expression of the writer's reality. I’ve been dreaming of working with Paul Epworth my entire career so I knew it was meant to be when we finished this song in a day. I put in as many iconic pop culture moments as I can, but the song is more than that."

Rina Sawayama was born in Japan and emigrated to London as a child. She self-released her debut extended play titled Rina in 2017. Her debut album Sawayama was released in 2020 after she signed to Dirty Hit records. Apart from her music career, Sawayama has also modelled for several fashion campaigns, and will make her acting debut in the upcoming John Wick movie.

