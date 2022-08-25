Why did Barbie Ferreira leave Euphoria? Fans slam Sam Levinson as rumors of beef intensify 

On August 24, Barbie Ferreira announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to the sets of Euphoria for the show's third season. Ferreira essayed the role of Kat Hernandez in the acclaimed HBO series. The announcement comes six months after the Season 2 finale.
In a heartfelt post, Ferreira bid goodbye to her character from Euphoria, and shared a picture of a fan art reportedly created by her co-star Hunter Schafer. Her Instagram story read:
“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”
In the story, Ferreira did not specify the reason(s) behind her departure.
Ferreira's announcement has sparked numerous speculations, with many fans turning the spotlight on rumors of tensions between Ferreira and the show's creator Sam Levinson, which surfaced earlier this year.
While the actress did dismiss the rumors, netizens have taken to slamming Levinson on social media, and blaming him for Ferreira's departure.
Why are Euphoria fans pointing fingers at Sam Levinson following Barbie Ferreira’s departure?
Following the premiere of the second season of Euphoria in January, rumors of an argument between Levinson and Ferreira found their way online, when several reports suggested that the actress had walked off-set in the middle of shooting. There were also rumors of Levinson drastically cutting out her lines from the script.
Speculation of Ferreira slamming the creator for the long working hours and the strict aesthetic requirements of the show also appeared online.
Added sources claimed that Levinson wanted to derail Barbie Ferreira’s character development. It was rumored that Levinson wanted the body-positive character to develop an eating disorder, which Ferreira strongly disagreed with. This increased tension between the two co-workers.
Sources also stated that many actors filed complaints with SAG-AFTRA over the show’s management issues. It was further reported that there were very few bathroom breaks allowed on the set of the series. Issues with meals available on the sets were also brought forward.
However, HBO has denied rumors of producing unsafe work environments.
Despite the rumors gaining traction, Ferreira denied the same in a March interview with Insider, where she stated:
“I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”
Netizens react to Barbie Ferreira’s latest announcement
Over the course of her appearance on the show, Barbie Ferreira’s character Kat had gained a massive fan following owing to her confidence when it came to dealing with her own insecurities. That apart, fans were also taken with her nuanced storyline and ever-evolving style.
Hence, news of the departure unsurprisingly left viewers disappointed, leading them to point fingers at Levinson. A few tweets online read:
Information about the third season of Euphoria is yet to be released.
However, it has been speculated that it will be available on streaming platforms sometime in 2024.