Why did Barbie Ferreira leave Euphoria? Fans slam Sam Levinson as rumors of beef intensify 

On August 24, Barbie Ferreira announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to the sets of Euphoria for the show's third season. Ferreira essayed the role of Kat Hernandez in the acclaimed HBO series. The announcement comes six months after the Season 2 finale.

In a heartfelt post, Ferreira bid goodbye to her character from Euphoria, and shared a picture of a fan art reportedly created by her co-star Hunter Schafer. Her Instagram story read:

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

In the story, Ferreira did not specify the reason(s) behind her departure.

Ferreira's announcement has sparked numerous speculations, with many fans turning the spotlight on rumors of tensions between Ferreira and the show's creator Sam Levinson, which surfaced earlier this year.

While the actress did dismiss the rumors, netizens have taken to slamming Levinson on social media, and blaming him for Ferreira's departure.

kat (taylor’s version) @loserminelli barbie ferreira leaving euphoria is just more proof that sam levinson is a tyrant. kat deserves better barbie ferreira leaving euphoria is just more proof that sam levinson is a tyrant. kat deserves better

Why are Euphoria fans pointing fingers at Sam Levinson following Barbie Ferreira’s departure?

Following the premiere of the second season of Euphoria in January, rumors of an argument between Levinson and Ferreira found their way online, when several reports suggested that the actress had walked off-set in the middle of shooting. There were also rumors of Levinson drastically cutting out her lines from the script.

Joshua Chenault @joshuachenault1 Sam Levinson slept on Barbie Ferreira’s talent and he’ll 100% regret it when she becomes a huge star Sam Levinson slept on Barbie Ferreira’s talent and he’ll 100% regret it when she becomes a huge star https://t.co/eUXOSqvtcV

Speculation of Ferreira slamming the creator for the long working hours and the strict aesthetic requirements of the show also appeared online.

Added sources claimed that Levinson wanted to derail Barbie Ferreira’s character development. It was rumored that Levinson wanted the body-positive character to develop an eating disorder, which Ferreira strongly disagreed with. This increased tension between the two co-workers.

Sources also stated that many actors filed complaints with SAG-AFTRA over the show’s management issues. It was further reported that there were very few bathroom breaks allowed on the set of the series. Issues with meals available on the sets were also brought forward.

However, HBO has denied rumors of producing unsafe work environments.

Despite the rumors gaining traction, Ferreira denied the same in a March interview with Insider, where she stated:

“I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Netizens react to Barbie Ferreira’s latest announcement

Over the course of her appearance on the show, Barbie Ferreira’s character Kat had gained a massive fan following owing to her confidence when it came to dealing with her own insecurities. That apart, fans were also taken with her nuanced storyline and ever-evolving style.

Hence, news of the departure unsurprisingly left viewers disappointed, leading them to point fingers at Levinson. A few tweets online read:

tia witcher extraordinaire @cursedhive sam levinson offered no resolution for any of kat’s struggles. instead he made her a teenage camgirl, had her emotionally manipulate her boyfriend, then he practically turned her into a nonspeaking background extra. now she’s gone completely yeah that makes sense sam levinson offered no resolution for any of kat’s struggles. instead he made her a teenage camgirl, had her emotionally manipulate her boyfriend, then he practically turned her into a nonspeaking background extra. now she’s gone completely yeah that makes sense

angelina ⁴⁴⁴ @Iuvontour i knew barbie ferreira was not gonna be in s3 of euphoria after she defended the integrity of her character while creepy sam levinson was focused on the cliche fat girl trope while simultaneously obsessing over writing cassie nude scenes 🙃 i knew barbie ferreira was not gonna be in s3 of euphoria after she defended the integrity of her character while creepy sam levinson was focused on the cliche fat girl trope while simultaneously obsessing over writing cassie nude scenes 🙃

Principal Ava Coleman stan @1ux1isbon Sam Levinson doing this when Kat’s I hate myself scene was one of the only good scenes in all of season 2 of Euphoria …. hell will be hot for that man Sam Levinson doing this when Kat’s I hate myself scene was one of the only good scenes in all of season 2 of Euphoria …. hell will be hot for that man https://t.co/g3JsHOCNLf

乃 @iamkingb__ Barbie Ferreira as kat ,sorry sam levinson it's your loss. Barbie Ferreira as kat ,sorry sam levinson it's your loss. https://t.co/Ntvn6duFv8

Imani @youdoingtoomuch Kat could’ve hade a really dope storyline and Sam Levinson ruined it cus he can’t write. Unfortunate. Hope Barbie finds other things to do. Kat could’ve hade a really dope storyline and Sam Levinson ruined it cus he can’t write. Unfortunate. Hope Barbie finds other things to do.

❦ @evvecine sad that sam levinson didn't know how to take advantage of kat's potential and give her a coherent development sad that sam levinson didn't know how to take advantage of kat's potential and give her a coherent development

k🌹🚀 @musicmovies7 this is sam levinson's fault. I don't blame barbie for leaving esp. if she talked to him about it & nothing was resolved.I'd be upset if my character was being ruined,not having a good storyline,¬ having many scenes.gonna miss barbie & kat. they deserved better. #euphoria this is sam levinson's fault. I don't blame barbie for leaving esp. if she talked to him about it & nothing was resolved.I'd be upset if my character was being ruined,not having a good storyline,¬ having many scenes.gonna miss barbie & kat. they deserved better. #euphoria

lola @Lolavallet12 @FilmUpdates IM BLAMING SAM LEVINSON FOR THAT ONE IDC @FilmUpdates IM BLAMING SAM LEVINSON FOR THAT ONE IDC

lina🍂 @bumbleelina Not Sam Levinson wanting the only plus size representation in euphoria to have an eating disorder and then when she said no virtually removing her from the show until she left herself. Disgusting. Not Sam Levinson wanting the only plus size representation in euphoria to have an eating disorder and then when she said no virtually removing her from the show until she left herself. Disgusting.

Information about the third season of Euphoria is yet to be released.

However, it has been speculated that it will be available on streaming platforms sometime in 2024.

