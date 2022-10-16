How Childhood Trauma Affects Mental Health in Adulthood?

Childhood trauma is long-lasting and consuming. In the mid-90s, researchers found out that exposure to trauma dramatically increased the risk, as trauma comprised seven out of ten leading causes of death in the United States.

High frequency and intensity trauma affects brain development, immune system, hormonal systems, and even the way the DNA is read and transcribed. People exposed to this type of trauma have triple the risk of heart disease and lung cancer, and a 20-year reduction in life expectancy.

A child who experiences trauma loses stability and their sense of self, which undermines their self-worth, which frequently follows into adulthood. Adults who have experienced this trauma may continue to be affected by it, as they struggle to manage their emotions, feel distant from others, and have increased anxiety, sadness, and anger.

Childhood Trauma Affects Mental Health in Adulthood

Research by the National Child Traumatic Stress Network found out that there's a direct link between childhood trauma and risky behaviors, including smoking, unprotected sex, and developing chronic illnesses like cancer and heart disease.

Abuse survivors are more prone to feeling stress and anxiety later in life. Long-term stress and worry can result in both physical and emotional problems throughout life. Other ways in which childhood trauma follows in adults are:

1) Finding yourself in toxic relationships

If you have watched or read the "Perks of Being a Wallflower", you will be familiar with the quote "We accept the love. We think we deserve it".

When you grow up in a household devoid of love and emotional support, healthy relationships are a foreign concept to you. Many people who face childhood trauma often adopt the fearful, avoidant attachment style where they want emotionally close relationships but find it hard to trust or depend on others completely.

Consequently, without knowing it, you might seek destructive relationships, mistreatment, and uncertainty for excitement.

2) Affects cognition

The effects of impaired brain functioning are extensive. Trauma can have negative consequences on a person's mental and physical health, as well as their cognitive abilities, including their ability to remember things, reason logically, and solve problems.

These problems with executive functioning may make it difficult for them to set objectives, make long-term plans, and perform well in academic or professional settings.

The prefrontal cortex, the area of the brain responsible for executive function, has been found to be smaller in people who have undergone traumatic events as children.

Cognitive deficits can be caused by habitual psychological patterns that a child develops as a result of trauma, in addition to brain structure and function.

3) Passes through generations

The trauma you experienced as a child, may be experienced by your child. (Image via Freepik/Vector)

Unresolved trauma may perpetuate itself within a family and affect the next generation if left unchecked.

Some visible behavioral patterns that may be passed down include severe or emotionally uninvolved parenting techniques, denial of trauma, use of substances to numb painful emotions, detachment from feelings, and suicidal thoughts and acts.

We may be able to save future generations from suffering if we recognize the agony of trauma and take steps to recover from it.

4) Contributes to chronic illness

Complex trauma can leave both psychological and physical scars. Researchers in a variety of professions have been examining the long-term effects of adverse childhood experiences.

A 2014 study discovered that a higher likelihood of cancer diagnoses was linked to a history of childhood trauma, particularly sexual exploitation.

The link between childhood trauma and cancer risk was reaffirmed by a 2019 assessment of 155 studies, which found that it's likely because people who experienced trauma are more likely to be obese and engage in problematic alcohol and tobacco use.

The connection between trauma and various illnesses like heart, liver, lung, autoimmune disease, and chronic headaches is also becoming clearer.

5) You feel unlovable

You may feel like you don't deserve the love you get. (Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

People who experience abuse in their childhoods might avoid romantic relationships altogether, as they yhink they can't be loved by others.

This is known as the anxious preoccupied attachment, where the individual wants to establish emotional intimacy with others but often fears rejection. As a result, vulnerability is usually avoided when they have only been hurt by people they once trusted.

Takeaway

A person's foundation is shattered for the rest of their lives as a result of childhood trauma.

Our upbringing, along with the sense of security it fosters (or destroys), has an impact on the emotional and occasional physical paths we choose as adults. Remember that healing from childhood trauma takes time and professional support. A licensed therapist or clinician can suggest a step-by-step treatment plan tailored to your needs and goals.

