"Polluted Womb": Nikolas Cruz's sister Danielle Woodard opens up about childhood trauma during testimony

On Monday, August 22, Nikolas Cruz's sister, Danielle Woodard, testified that the suspect was the victim of a traumatizing childhood.
According to Cruz's sister, both her and her brother had troubled childhoods due to the fact that their mother was a drug addicted s*x worker who supposedly took narcotics while she was pregnant with her children.
Woodard said:
"(Our mother) put drugs above all else. (We both developed in a) polluted womb."
Parkland man Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for his role in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High shooting, where he reportedly entered his former school and opened fire on students and teachers alike.
The Independent reported that Danielle Woodard, 35, has also led a turbulent life, as she is currently scheduled for a trial concerning accusations that she stole a car. She has faced 16 criminal charges in the past.
The childhood of Nikolas Cruz
As per Danielle Woodard, she was 11 years old when Nikolas Cruz was born in 1998. She testified that Cruz's father may have been someone who violated their mother. Woodard said their mother had given him up for adoption to a couple in Parkland.
The New York Post reported that Nikolas Cruz was adopted into a fairly affluent home. However, Melisa McNeil, Cruz's lead lawyer, suggested that due to Cruz's mother's drug use while he was in the womb, he may have had certain inherent conditions and developmental issues that may have fueled anti-social behavior.
According to the Washington Post, Cruz has a long history of behavioral issues, having been tranferred to 6 schools in a 3 year period. He was also accused of threatening violence against other students.
ABC noted that 3 months before the shooting, Cruz's behavioral issues were aggravated by the fact that his adoptive mother died in November 2017. She was the only remaining guardian he had, as his adoptive father had previously passed in August 2004.
In a press release, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said that Cruz's online profiles also signaled towards violent tendencies. They reportedly featured racist and Islamaphobic rhetoric along with photos of self-harm and weapons.
Israel said:
"They were very, very disturbing."
On January 5, 2018, the FBI received a tip from an anonymous caller that Cruz may potentially be planning to commit violence. The FBI reported that while they opened a probe, this was not followed up on.
Danielle Woodard
Fox reported that Woodard is currently at the Turner Guildford Knight Correction Center, as she is awaiting trial for allegedly hijacking the car of a 72-year-old woman.
Woodard said that as a teen, she routinely witnessed her mother's drug and alcohol abuse, claiming that it was the primary reason for the dysfunctional nature of both her and her brother.