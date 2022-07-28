"Super inappropriate": Video of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's lawyers taunting the media leaves netizens enraged 

The trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began earlier this month, with the accused pleading guilty. Amidst the case, a video of Cruz's lawyer mocking the media was posted on Defnoodle's social media account.

In the video, the lawyer is seen flashing a middle finger to the press right after waving at them. The footage left netizens angry, with one Instagram user labeling it as "super inappropriate" behavior.

Comment from an Instagram user (Image via @defnoodles/Instagram)

Cruz is on trial for killing 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, making him the deadliest school shooter in United States history.

Netizens are heavily criticizing Nikolas Cruz's lawyer

In the video, Nikolas Cruz is seated with two of his lawyers, who seem to be discussing something. The 23-year-old seemed amused at the cameras pointing toward him.

Simultaneously, one of Cruz's lawyers noticed the cameras and waved at them. She sneakily pretended to itch her cheek while flashing a middle finger to one of the cameras. At this point, Nikolas Cruz notices his lawyer, and the two giggle.

FormullaD @formullaD @aburkhartlaw Wonder what your thoughts are regarding the action of a female defense attorney representing Nikolas Cruz. If you go into yesterdays Law&Crime notice the attorney chuck the middle finger? Check @ 2:17:20. Thanks in advance. youtube.com/watch?v=EZshmp… @aburkhartlaw Wonder what your thoughts are regarding the action of a female defense attorney representing Nikolas Cruz. If you go into yesterdays Law&Crime notice the attorney chuck the middle finger? Check @ 2:17:20. Thanks in advance. youtube.com/watch?v=EZshmp…

The lawyer's behavior failed to impress internet users who thought that she was not only "unprofessional" but also "tacky and disgusting." Users couldn't understand why the lawyer was representing someone who "murdered a bunch of kids" and looked like he felt "no remorse" for his actions.

Comments on the video posted by Defnoodles 1/2 (Image via @defnoodles/Instagram)

Others thought that the lawyer gave off "middle schooler" vibes while "joking" with a person who had "murdered children." People couldn't understand why the advocate was "humanizing" a child killer and slammed the duo with words like "shameless."

Comments on the video posted by Defnoodles 2/2 (Image via @defnoodles/Instagram)

Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at a school shooting in 2018

Cruz is accused of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which included 14 students and three staff members.

The accused was 18 years old during the shooting and made a video three days before committing the crime. Prosecutor Mike Satz explained the content of the video by recalling:

“This is what the defendant said: ‘Hello, my name is Nik. I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and some tracer rounds. It’s going to be a big event, and when you see me on the news, you’ll know who I am. You’re all going to die. Ah yeah, I can’t wait."

Satz labeled the attack as "cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly." According to reports, Cruz bought an AR-15 for $618.74 on February 11, 2017, under the pretense of hunting.

He later used the weapon to attack people in the three-storied building of Stoneman Douglas High School, firing down hallways and into classrooms.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October 2021, with lead defender Melisa McNeill alleging that the 23-year-old has been suffering from lifelong emotional and psychological problems owing to fetal alcohol syndrome and abuse.

The defendant has also expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he was "very sorry" for his actions and hoped to get a chance to help others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far