What is the childhood trauma test on TikTok? How to take the viral quiz revealed

TikTok is hooked to a childhood trauma test where people determine what emotions they feel the most depending on their childhood experience. This new childhood trauma test is going viral on TikTok, with users sharing their results. People are also discussing how the results are relatable to what happened to them when they were young.

The test comes with 18 questions with four answers to choose from. The test is hosted by BetterMe World, a health and fitness platform founded in 2016.

What is the Childhood Trauma Test on TikTok?

The childhood trauma test includes questions like:

What do you experience most often?

Do you remember yourself in childhood?

What childhood memories do you have?

What did your family look like?

All of these questions come with four options to choose from. Based on the answers given, the childhood trauma test then asks for your email and then shows the test results. It then shows a full analysis of what you might have been through in your childhood. These include:

Rejection Trauma

Abandonment Trauma

Betrayal Trauma

Injustice Trauma

Based on the results, the user can opt for a plan recommended by the website itself.

TikTokers are going gaga over 'The Childhood Trauma' test (Image via mind.betterme.world)

People are now taking screenshots of this test, posting the image with a video and stating how accurate their result was. With an increase in the number of people taking this test, the results are all over Twitter where people are sharing their results. One user stated:

“I took the childhood trauma test thing that I just saw on tiktok and I was surprised at the result.”

sonæri | semi-ia



"(i'm well aware these types of tests are for fun and can't really help with your mental health problems but you know, i do it out of curiosity lol.) i took the childhood trauma test thing that i just saw on tiktok and i was surprised at the result"

Another user, unhappy with the result, stated how he should have never taken the test.

ruby 🫧
i should've never taken the childhood trauma test i saw on tiktok

Talking about whether the results are always accurate, they can be, but only to a certain extent. The biggest drawback of these tests is that they doesn’t take the positive experience into account. That is one reason why a lot of people report incorrect evaluations.

TikTok is all about tests and quizzes

This is not the first time a test or quiz has gained all the popularity on TikTok and Twitter. Users are relating this quiz with the “What human feeling are you” trend. This was a personality quiz where people were trying to decipher what feeling they were, on the basis of a few questions answered.

Being on the popular uquiz.com, this quiz included questions like:

What would you like right now? Choose a random event from life that suits you Is it okay to have feelings? Choose a drink Color language. Choose what you like the most.

Users were quick to post their results on Twitter and share their views with the world.

bim || slut era
I took the what human feeling are you test and slay xx

Another ‘5000 Character Quiz’ gained all the limelight when users took a short quiz to get an insight into their psyche. Created by charactour.com, users took this quiz to find out which characters, out of the 5000 characters, they resemble the most, as per their personality.

Personality tests are very common. Tests such as Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, HIGH5 Test, 16 Personality Factor Questionnaire, among others, are frequently taken by individuals to find their personality type.

