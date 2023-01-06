Create

Sam Smith Gloria Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and all you need to know 

By Kumari Khushboo
Modified Jan 06, 2023 01:50 AM IST
Sam Smith (Image via Twitter/Sam Smith)
Sam Smith (Image via Twitter/Sam Smith)

Sam Smith confirmed his 27-date tour supporting his 4th studio album Gloria, releasing on January 27. The tour will also feature his Grammy-nominated single Unholy.

The upcoming tour will kick off on July 25 with FTX Arena in Miami, Florida with Jessie Reyez. The artist will perform in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Houston, and Monterrey, among others. The tour will end on September 14 at the Palacio de Los Deportes in Cuidad de Mexico.

GLORIA. 27th January 2023The new album from Sam Smith, featuring the number one single Unholy.Pre-order/ pre-save now, and visit the official store for exclusive Gloria vinyl and bundles: samsmith.world/GloriaTW #Gloria https://t.co/6dlx4mTlfd

Fans can access the tickets as they will go on general sale for the tour starting on January 13, at 9 a.m. local time. They can check out more information on the artist's official website http://samsmithworld.com.

Fans who are American Express Card Members can buy tickets before the general public kicks off on January 9, at 9 a.m. local time till January 12, at 10 p.m. local time. There will also be an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale ticket kicking off on January 11 at 9 a.m.

Sam Smith Gloria Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and all you need to know

I have an announcement tomorrow... 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦 https://t.co/VCez5PBMyj

Here are Sam Smith's 2023 Tour dates and locations.

  • July 25, Miami, FL - FTX Arena
  • July 26, Orlando, FL - Amyway Center
  • July 28, Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
  • July 29, Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
  • August 1, Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
  • August 2, Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
  • August 4, Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
  • August 5, Boston, MA - TD Garden
  • August 8, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
  • August 11, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
  • August 12, Montréal, QC - Bell Centre
  • August 15, Chicago, IL - United Center
Sailors, thank you for all your incredible support for Sam this yearHere's to 2023...the year of GLORIA 🥂 https://t.co/jySf24O5F6
  • August 16, Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
  • August 18, Denver, CO - Ball Arena
  • August 19, Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
  • August 22, Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
  • August 23, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
  • August 25, Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • August 27, Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
  • August 28, San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
  • August 31, Inglewood, CA- Kia Forum
  • September 3, Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
  • September 5, Austin, TX - Moody Center
  • September 7, Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
  • September 8, Houston, TX - Toyota Center
  • September 12, Monterrey, MX - Arena Monterrey
  • September 14, Cuidad de Mexico, MX - Palacio de los Deportes
GLORIA - THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦💛RSVP on the link below to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th, 9am local.laylo.com/samsmith/m/Rc8… https://t.co/fz9hm6rgLg

Sam Smith's Gloria will have collaborations with top artists including Petras, Reyez, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran. During the album announcement, the artist mentioned that the album got him through some dark times and was a beacon in his life.

He also added that he hopes Gloria can do the same for other people. He then thanked his fans for their support and for waiting for the album.

Soon...🇺🇸🇨🇦 https://t.co/cSMTDzSX3n

Meanwhile, Sam Smith was at the White House last month when President Joe Biden signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act, protecting same-sex and interracial marriages across the country.

The ceremony had performances including Cyndi Lauper singing True Colors and Sam Smith performing his 2014 ballad Stay With Me.

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...