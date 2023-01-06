Sam Smith Gloria Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and all you need to know 

Sam Smith confirmed his 27-date tour supporting his 4th studio album Gloria, releasing on January 27. The tour will also feature his Grammy-nominated single Unholy.

The upcoming tour will kick off on July 25 with FTX Arena in Miami, Florida with Jessie Reyez. The artist will perform in Orlando, Nashville, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Houston, and Monterrey, among others. The tour will end on September 14 at the Palacio de Los Deportes in Cuidad de Mexico.

Fans can access the tickets as they will go on general sale for the tour starting on January 13, at 9 a.m. local time. They can check out more information on the artist's official website http://samsmithworld.com.

Fans who are American Express Card Members can buy tickets before the general public kicks off on January 9, at 9 a.m. local time till January 12, at 10 p.m. local time. There will also be an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale ticket kicking off on January 11 at 9 a.m.

Here are Sam Smith's 2023 Tour dates and locations.

July 25, Miami, FL - FTX Arena

July 26, Orlando, FL - Amyway Center

July 28, Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

July 29, Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

August 1, Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

August 2, Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

August 4, Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

August 5, Boston, MA - TD Garden

August 8, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 11, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

August 12, Montréal, QC - Bell Centre

August 15, Chicago, IL - United Center

August 16, Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 18, Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 19, Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 22, Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 23, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 25, Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 27, Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

August 28, San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

August 31, Inglewood, CA- Kia Forum

September 3, Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

September 5, Austin, TX - Moody Center

September 7, Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

September 8, Houston, TX - Toyota Center

September 12, Monterrey, MX - Arena Monterrey

September 14, Cuidad de Mexico, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

RSVP on the link below to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th, 9am local.

RSVP on the link below to get the pre-sale password and get access to limited pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 11th at 9am local. General sale tickets are available from Friday 13th, 9am local.

Sam Smith's Gloria will have collaborations with top artists including Petras, Reyez, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran. During the album announcement, the artist mentioned that the album got him through some dark times and was a beacon in his life.

He also added that he hopes Gloria can do the same for other people. He then thanked his fans for their support and for waiting for the album.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith was at the White House last month when President Joe Biden signed the historic Respect for Marriage Act, protecting same-sex and interracial marriages across the country.

The ceremony had performances including Cyndi Lauper singing True Colors and Sam Smith performing his 2014 ballad Stay With Me.

