Chris Brown 2015 ban explained ahead of potential 2023 Australia Tour

R&B artist Chris Brown recently confirmed his Under the Influence tour of Australia in 2023, which will be the singer's first trip to the country since 2015. The artist will first hit the road in February 2023, kicking off his Europe tour, which will cover London, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam.

Brown hinted on social media that he will be announcing his tour dates for Australia, Japan, and Brazil shortly.

Chris Brown's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

The singer is expected to perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland. Chris Brown's last performance in Australia was part of his 2011 F.A.M.E. Tour.

In 2015, he was once again set to perform Down Under, but the tour had to be canceled after his visa application was rejected.

Chris Brown was denied an Australia visa in 2015 on character grounds

The artist was set to tour Australia in 2015 but his visa application was denied on character grounds after Brown pled guilty to attacking his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. A formal notice denying his visa application was issued. Reports suggest the American singer has been working with officials to ensure that he is allowed into the country this time around.

In 2015, Ticketek Australia confirmed the cancelation of his Australia and New Zealand December tours. That same year, Chris Brown addressed the issue on Twitter for the first time, stating,

"I would be more than grateful to come to Australia to raise awareness about domestic violence. I'm not the pink elephant in the room anymore. My life mistakes should be a wake-up call for everyone. Showing the world that mistakes don't define you. Trying to prevent spousal abuse. The youth don't listen to parents nor do they listen to PSAs."

He added,

"The power that we have as Entertainers can change lives."

At the time, Australia's minister for Immigration, Peter Dutton, stated that Brown was issued with a Notice of Intention to Consider Refusal. The spokesperson said that for such notices, 28 days are given to show material, which should provide reasons for a person to be allowed a visa and enter Australia.

Following the development, an activist group known as GetUp endorsed the ban on Brown entering Australia. The group pointed out that the move hints at the government's willingness to condemn violence against women. GetUp campaigner Sally Rugg said that Australia is at a point of crisis with regard to violence against women.

The then Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, was later questioned about the artist's tour appearances Down Under. Turnbull expressed,

"This is a government that is not afraid to say no."

The artist was then banned from performing in the country.

Chris Brown @chrisbrown #TEAMBREEZY ! THE WHITELIST MINT IS LIVE! Excited for all my fans to get their own @thebreezyverse NFT and join this journey with me. LINK IN MY BIO! Credit Card option is also available. #TEAMBREEZY! THE WHITELIST MINT IS LIVE! Excited for all my fans to get their own @thebreezyverse NFT and join this journey with me. LINK IN MY BIO! Credit Card option is also available. ❤️ https://t.co/RdaaAXyiBj

Meanwhile, Chris Brown is expected to share more information on his upcoming tour. With popular singles, including his hit track Under Influence, expected to be a part of his live set, fans are eagerly awaiting the R&B star's performance.

Under the Influence is the third track on the extended edition of Chris Brown's ninth studio album Indigo. The single was released via RCA Records on October 4, 2019. Brown wrote the song alongside Nigerian singer Davido, producer Kiddominant, and Tiffany Mckie. The track has become a smash hit, officially going viral on TikTok in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes