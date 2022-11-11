Rod Stewart Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more 

On November 11, 2022, singer Rod Stewart confirmed his 2023 Australia Tour. The said tour will start in Perth on March 11, 2023, and will have American singer Cyndi Lauper as a special guest.

Other artists in the lineup include Jon Stevens, who will be the opening act for the shows on the tour. The tour will also have A Day On The Green shows starting at Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate in Victoria on March 18.

The artist will continue his shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Hunter Valley. The concluding concert of the tour will take place on April 2, 2023, at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral.

Rod Stewart will also perform a two-hour set with his smashing tracks from his 31st studio album, The Tears Of Hercules, which was released in 2021. Additionally, the Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performer Cyndi Lauper will feature for an hour and will perform her most popular songs.

Rod Stewart Australia Tour 2023: Ticket presale, dates, locations, and all you need to know

Fans can access the general public tickets that will go on sale on November 17 at 1 pm AEDT. Live Nation members can get tickets first during the presale starting on November 15 at 11 am AEDT.

The presale will end on November 17 at 12 pm AEDT. The presale can also end if the presale allocation gets exhausted. In addition, A Day On The Green Shows' presale for AAMI customers will kick off on November 15 at 11 am AEDT with AAMI Events and Experiences.

Fans can also check out more information on the complete tour and tickets on Live Nation's official website.

Here are the dates for Rod Stewart's Australian Tour 2023 with Cyndi Lauper:

March 11, 2023 - RAC Arena, Perth

March 14, 2023 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

March 21, 2023 - AEC Arena, Adelaide

March 29, 2023 - QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney

April 1, 2023 - Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

April 2, 2023 - Centennial Vineyards, Bowral

More about Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart is one of the most popular artists of the contemporary period. The artist has written many award-winning tracks. The singer is recognized in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, Grammy Living Legend, and is a New York Times bestselling author.

Stewart was also knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity in 2016. The artist is one of the best-selling recorded music artists, estimated to have 250 million records and singles sold globally.

