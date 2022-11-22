Bryan Adams Asia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues and more

Bryan Adams confirmed his Asia Tour in March 2023. On November 21, the singer-songwriter shared the details of the Asian leg of his So Happy It Hurts tour on his official Twitter account.

The tour will start in Seoul’s SK Handball Arena on March 2, following which, the artist will continue his tour in four Japanese locations including Sendai’s Sun Plaza Hall on March 4.

The artist will then head to Southeast Asia, where he will perform in Kuala Lumpur’s Arena Of Stars, Singapore’s The Star Theatre, Manila’s Araneta Coliseum, and Bangkok’s Royal Paragon Hall.

Bryan Adams Asia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

For the singer's concerts in Sendai, Osaka, and Japan, fans can avail S seats at JPY15,000. Meanwhile, fans will have to pay JPY14,000 for 'A' seats. 1F standing tickets for the artist's concert in Nagoya will be sold at JPY15,000, and the reserved 2F seats will be available for JPY20,000.

Ticket prices for other tour dates and locations haven't been announced yet. For Japanese concerts, pre-orders for members of concert promoter Udo Artists will be available between November 24 at 12 PM and December 16 at 11:59 PM local time. General sale of tickets will begin on December 10.

Fans can check out more information on the artist's Japan tour on Udo Artists’ official website.

Bryan Adams @bryanadams The 2CD deluxe edition of #SoHappyItHurts , featuring 12 re-recorded #classic hits is out NOW! ‘Classic’ is also available to pre-order on double vinyl with 2 extra tracks. Get yours TODAY! bryanadams.lnk.to/DeluxeClassic The 2CD deluxe edition of #SoHappyItHurts, featuring 12 re-recorded #classic hits is out NOW! ‘Classic’ is also available to pre-order on double vinyl with 2 extra tracks. Get yours TODAY! bryanadams.lnk.to/DeluxeClassic https://t.co/dm2vVZDCF9

General tickets for Bryan Adams' Seoul concert will go on sale on November 29 at 12 PM local time.

Here are the dates and venues for Bryan Adams’ Asia tour in 2023:

March 2, SK Handball Arena – Seoul, South Korea

March 4, Sun Plaza Hall – Sendai, Japan

March 6, Osaka Castle Hall – Osaka, Japan

March 7, Budokan – Tokyo, Japan

March 8, Zepp Nagoya – Nagoya, Japan

March 11, Arena Of Stars, Resorts World Genting, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 13, The Star Theatre – Singapore

March 15, Araneta Coliseum – Manila, Philippines

March 17, Royal Paragon Hall – Bangkok, Thailand

Bryan Adams @bryanadams Bryan brings his So Happy It Hurts 2023 Tour to S.E. Asia that kicks off in Seoul March 2nd! Visit bryanadams.com/tours/ for full list of shows and on sale dates! Bryan brings his So Happy It Hurts 2023 Tour to S.E. Asia that kicks off in Seoul March 2nd! Visit bryanadams.com/tours/ for full list of shows and on sale dates! https://t.co/3gi2foVRAL

Bryan Adams' fifteenth studio album So Happy It Hurts was released by BMG in March and previewed five tracks including On The Road, Kiss Ass, Never Gonna Rain, and Always Have, Always Will. The singer has also toured Europe and the UK since May to support the album.

His first hit release was the 1983 track Reckless as it peaked on the American and Canadian charts. It comprises top tracks like Summer Of 69 and Heaven.

The singer is recognized as one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold between 75 million and over 100 million records and singles worldwide. He was the most-played artist on Canadian radio in the 2010s.

The artist has 25 top-15 singles in Canada and also topped the charts in the US, UK, and Australia.

