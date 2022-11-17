Blur recently confirmed their show at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8, 2023. A trailer has been uploaded for their show, which will be supported by Jockstrap, Slowthai, and Self Esteem.

The concert will be Blur's first headline show in eight years, although the band regrouped to play some tracks at the 2019 Afrika Express show in London.

Tickets for the concert will go on general sale on November 18, 2022, from 10 am. Fans can access the tickets during the presale by registering via Ticketmaster. The schedule for presale starts on November 17 at 10 am.

Fans can access tickets through Blur’s link on the Live Nation website. There is a limit on the number of tickets an individual can buy.

Live Nation stated that there is a limit of six tickets per person and per household per event. For those who buy above this limit, their tickets may be canceled and invalidated. Anyone under 14 must be accompanied by someone above the age of 18. Delivery fees per order may apply and will vary depending on the selected delivery method, wherein eTickets could also be free of charge.

In 2023, organizers will add a sustainability fee to the cost of tickets for events held at Wembley Stadium. The additional cost will be £2.75 per ticket. Fans can check out more information on the artist show's tickets via the Ticketmaster website.

Blur's Wembley 2023 concert will be the band's only performance next year

blur @blurofficial Wembley pre-sale is now open. Have you got your ticket yet? Wembley pre-sale is now open. Have you got your ticket yet? 🎫 https://t.co/ajpuV2wQyT

Blur, which consists of Damon Albarn, Alex James, Graham Coxon, and Dave Rowntree, will be headlining the show at Wembley Stadium. The four-piece band's show will open on July 8 at 5 pm with a curfew of 10.45 pm. This performance will be the band’s only show in 2023.

The legendary artists, who have shared their excitement for the reunion, will perform some of their most popular tracks on the show.

More about Blur and their artists

Rob Fuller @robfuller91 Blur are playing Wembley, Pulp are touring, Labour has a 30 point lead in the polls. The 90s are back baby, they're good again Blur are playing Wembley, Pulp are touring, Labour has a 30 point lead in the polls. The 90s are back baby, they're good again

Blur's reunion album, The Magic Whip, was released in 2015. In 2020, Damon Albarn published an LP, titled The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The artist's latest Gorillaz album will be released in 2023.

The band was on hiatus after a world tour for 2003’s Think Tank and first reunited in 2009 for a huge tour and a Glastonbury performance.

After the band members went on their individual journeys, each member explored their own varied paths. Albarn has excelled as a solo artist and also has a hit career with the virtual group, Gorillaz. Coxon became a painter, while James became a cheese maker. Rowntree was a Labour Party councilor on Norfolk County Council from 2017 to 2021.

Damon Albarn @Damonalbarn

8th July 2023

•

Tickets on sale 10am (GMT) Friday 18th November

blur.lnk.to/WembleyTickets Blur, Wembley Stadium 🏟8th July 2023Tickets on sale 10am (GMT) Friday 18th November Blur, Wembley Stadium 🏟8th July 2023• Tickets on sale 10am (GMT) Friday 18th Novemberblur.lnk.to/WembleyTickets https://t.co/a9bSx7Oem8

Coxon, who recently released his autobiography, Verse, Chorus, Monster!, is set to release his debut album with THE WAEVE, which is the artist’s side project with Rose Elinor Dougall. Meanwhile, Rowntree will be coming up with his debut solo album release Radio Songs.

Poll : 0 votes