Pink Summer Carnival 2023 Stadium Tour ft. Brandi Carlile: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates and more 

On November 14, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Pink announced her 21-date North American stadium tour, with opening acts by Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Brandi Carlile, DJ KidCutUp, and Grouplove.

The Summer Carnival 2023 tour will begin on July 24, 2023, at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Some of the concert's biggest venues will be in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. The tour will conclude at Chase Field in Phoenix on October 9, 2023.

A ticket presale will be available for Citi card members from November 15, 10 am local time until November 20, 11 pm local time. There will also be another presale for members of the Verizon Up loyalty program, where tickets for select shows will go on sale from November 17 at noon local time, and will continue until November 20, 11 pm local time.

Fans will be able to access general on-sale tickets from November 21, 10 am local time on the Live Nation or Ticketmaster website.

Here is a full list of the venues for the Pink Summer Carnival 2023 Stadium Tour ft. Brandi Carlile

Here are the dates, locations, and venues for Pink's North American Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

July 24, 2023, Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 26, 2023, Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

July 31, 2023, Boston, MA – Fenway Park

August 03, 2023, New York, NY – Citi Field

August 05, 2023, Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

August 07, 2023, Washington DC – Nationals Park

August 10, 2023, Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

August 12, 2023, Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

August 14, 2023, Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

August 16, 2023, Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

August 19, 2023, Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

August 21, 2023, Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field

The Summer Carnival Stadium Tour is stopping on Saturday, August 19th with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp.

September 18, 2023, Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

September 22, 2023, Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

September 25, 2023, San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

September 27, 2023, Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

September 29, 2023, Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

October 03, 2023, San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

October 05, 2023, Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

October 07, 2023, Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

October 09, 2023, Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp will be performing as opening artists on all 21 dates of the Pink Summer Carnival. Artists Carlile, Benatar, and Giraldo will each perform at select shows.

Pink recently published her new single, Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

The artist will also make be making her TV debut at the 2022 American Music Awards on November 20, where she is expected to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John with her performance.

