Paramore Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Paramore recently confirmed their 26-city North American arena tour, which will begin on May 23, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour will support the artist's latest album This Is Why, and will have various acts including Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu.
Bloc Party and The Linda Lindas will open the first leg of the tour, which will take place in the middle of June. In July, the tour will receive support from Foals and Genesis Owusu.
Paramore fans can access the tickets by registering for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale which will go live on November 7. The presale will start on November 10 at 8 am local time.
The general sale for Paramore Tour 2023 goes live next week on Ticketmaster
The general sale for tickets will go live on November 11 at 10 am local time. It will be available on the Ticketmaster website. Fans also got a little sneak peek of the artist's upcoming tour as Paramore performed their new single This Is Why on The Tonight Show this week.
Here are the dates and locations for the Paramore 2023 Tour.
- March 02, Santiago De Surco, PE - Arena Peru
- March 05, Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena
- March 07, Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena
- March 09, Rio de Janeiro, BR - Qualistage
- March 11, Sao Paulo, BR - Centro Esportivo Tiete
- March 14, Bogota, CO - Movistar Arena
- March 18, Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
- April 13, Dublin, IE - 3Arena
- April 15, Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena
- April 17, Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- April 18, Manchester, UK - AO Arena
- April 20, London, UK - The O2
- April 22, Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
- April 23, London, UK - The O2
- May 23, Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- May 25, Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- May 27, Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival
- May 30, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- June 02, Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- June 04, Cleaveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- June 05, Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- June 07, Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- June 08, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- June 10, Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
- June 11, Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- June 13, Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- June 14, Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
- July 06, New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- July 08, Ft. Worth, FX - Dickies Arena
- July 09, Austin, TX - Moody Center
- July 11, Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- July 13, Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- July 16, San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
- July 19, Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- July 22, San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- July 24, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- July 25, Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- July 27, Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
- July 29, Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
- July 30, St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- August 02, St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Meanwhile, here are the dates and locations for the band's 2022 tour.
- November 07, Toronto, ON - HISTORY
- November 09, Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
- November 11, Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- November 13, New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
- November 15, Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
- November 16, St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- November 19, Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital
- November 23, Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
- November 25, Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
Paramore's latest album This Is Why will be their first album in five years and will be released on February 10, 2023. Paramore’s tour will also include their ongoing run of North American theater shows. It will have a show supporting Taylor Swift’s Era Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18, among others.