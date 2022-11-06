Paramore Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Paramore recently confirmed their 26-city North American arena tour, which will begin on May 23, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour will support the artist's latest album This Is Why, and will have various acts including Bloc Party, Foals, The Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu.

Bloc Party and The Linda Lindas will open the first leg of the tour, which will take place in the middle of June. In July, the tour will receive support from Foals and Genesis Owusu.

Paramore fans can access the tickets by registering for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale which will go live on November 7. The presale will start on November 10 at 8 am local time.

The general sale for Paramore Tour 2023 goes live next week on Ticketmaster

paramore @paramore Card Members have the chance to get first access to tickets in the US by registering for



Registration begins now through 11/7th at 11:59pm ET. American ExpressCard Members have the chance to get first access to tickets in the US by registering for @AmericanExpress Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan at ticketmaster.com/paramore Registration begins now through 11/7th at 11:59pm ET. American Express® Card Members have the chance to get first access to tickets in the US by registering for @AmericanExpress Early Access powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan at ticketmaster.com/paramore. Registration begins now through 11/7th at 11:59pm ET. https://t.co/qWPjykxwJU

The general sale for tickets will go live on November 11 at 10 am local time. It will be available on the Ticketmaster website. Fans also got a little sneak peek of the artist's upcoming tour as Paramore performed their new single This Is Why on The Tonight Show this week.

Here are the dates and locations for the Paramore 2023 Tour.

March 02, Santiago De Surco, PE - Arena Peru

March 05, Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

March 07, Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

March 09, Rio de Janeiro, BR - Qualistage

March 11, Sao Paulo, BR - Centro Esportivo Tiete

March 14, Bogota, CO - Movistar Arena

March 18, Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

April 13, Dublin, IE - 3Arena

April 15, Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena

April 17, Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

April 18, Manchester, UK - AO Arena

April 20, London, UK - The O2

April 22, Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

April 23, London, UK - The O2

May 23, Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 25, Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 27, Atlantic City, NJ - Adjacent Festival

May 30, New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

paramore @paramore



Verified Fan Registration is open now through 11/7 at 11:59PM ET at



Public on sale starts 11/11 at 10am local at North America. Summer 2023.Verified Fan Registration is open now through 11/7 at 11:59PM ET at ticketmaster.com/paramore Public on sale starts 11/11 at 10am local at paramore.net/tour North America. Summer 2023.Verified Fan Registration is open now through 11/7 at 11:59PM ET at ticketmaster.com/paramore. Public on sale starts 11/11 at 10am local at paramore.net/tour. https://t.co/gb1WNfo2dJ

June 02, Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

June 04, Cleaveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 05, Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 07, Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

June 08, Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

June 10, Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

June 11, Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

June 13, Orlando, FL - Amway Center

June 14, Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

July 06, New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

July 08, Ft. Worth, FX - Dickies Arena

July 09, Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 11, Houston, TX - Toyota Center

July 13, Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 16, San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

July 19, Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

July 22, San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

July 24, Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

July 25, Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

July 27, Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

July 29, Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July 30, St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

August 02, St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Meanwhile, here are the dates and locations for the band's 2022 tour.

November 07, Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 09, Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 13, New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

November 15, Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital

November 23, Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

November 25, Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

Paramore's latest album This Is Why will be their first album in five years and will be released on February 10, 2023. Paramore’s tour will also include their ongoing run of North American theater shows. It will have a show supporting Taylor Swift’s Era Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18, among others.

Poll : 0 votes