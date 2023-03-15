The Voice 23 episode 4: Chance The Rapper turning his chair for Chloe Abbott leaves fans divided

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh set of contestants participating in the fourth round of blind auditions. They delivered their best performances in hopes of impressing the coaches and having one or more of them turn their chairs and select the singers for their team.

On this week's episode of The Voice, 24 year-old singer Chloe Abbott delivered an impressive performance to receive a chair turn from Chance The Rapper. As fellow coaches didn't turn, the singer was automatically put on Chance's team. Fans, however, were left with mixed opinions about the coach's decision.

While some supported Chance's call, others felt that he was too early to turn for Chloe and that should've waited longer as the performance wasn't that impressive.

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over a decade and has only grown in popularity. Season 23 of the competition introduced a new mixture of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who appeared after a brief hiatus with first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who ends his tenure as the coach after this season.

Chance The Rapper picks Chloe Abbott in his team on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the four coaches getting ready for another round of blind auditions. They had their convincing skills ready in their bags as they tested the contestants' abilities and whether or not they would be a good fit for the team. While some impressed the coaches, others failed to do so.

Chloe Abbott, a professional sprinter and singer, auditioned this week in front of the coaches. She performed BeeGees' How Deep Is Your Love. The judges were surely intrigued but were waiting for the contestant to hit other notes to see how she fared in those. As the other coaches contemplated whether or not to turn their chair, Chance The Rapper pressed his button and turned his chair.

Chloe's family celebrated the chair turn as The Voice contestant kept singing for more turns from fellow coaches. Chance The Rapper enjoyed the performance and was impressed by the singer. Fellow coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, also liked some of the voice notes and ranges that the singer displayed.

While the contestant continued to perform, Kelly, Niall and Blake enjoyed the audition but didn't turn their chair for the singer. Chloe was greeted with applause from the audience and coaches for her performance. The 24 year-old singer from Detroit, Michigan, revealed that she was training for the 2024 Olympics.

Chance The Rapper noted that "it made perfect sense," as The Voice contestant had tremendous breath control and made great runs throughout the performance. The coach eventually welcomed her into his team.

Fans react to Chance The Rapper picking Chloe for his team on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Chance The Rapper choosing Chloe. While some supported his decision, others felt that he shouldn't have turned as the singing wasn't quite impressive. Check out what they have to say.

Luke Everhart🥋 @LukeEverhart1 Voice breaks. Off pitch. Ouch! Yikes Chance turned way too early. Chloe was good until she tried to go high notes and head voice then it went SO badVoice breaks. Off pitch. Ouch! #TheVoice Yikes Chance turned way too early. Chloe was good until she tried to go high notes and head voice then it went SO bad😳Voice breaks. Off pitch. Ouch! #TheVoice

odessa 🇧🇸 @ocpatton I’m nervous about Chance the rapper’s choices cause this girl can’t sing and I can’t sewed her in the finals. #thevoice I’m nervous about Chance the rapper’s choices cause this girl can’t sing and I can’t sewed her in the finals. #thevoice

⛵️ @brionna_thomas @chloeeabbott1 Good job!! We wanted Chance the Rapper anyway #thevoice let me have that hat @chloeeabbott1 Good job!! We wanted Chance the Rapper anyway #thevoice let me have that hat 😅 https://t.co/fAyeBQFlWu

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a number of talented singers and musicians take to the stage and give it their all to impress the coaches. As the installment progresses, tougher challenges will push them to their limits and test their musical ability. Viewers will have to wait and find out how it all turns out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes