Who is Chloe Abbott? The Voice 23 contestant is a professional sprinter

The Voice will return for another season this week. Season 23 will feature numerous great singers as they hope to become the next big thing while in the singing reality competition. One of the contestants set to audition for the title is Chloe Abbott.

Chloe Abbott is a professional sprinter in hopes of making the 2024 U.S. Olympic team. She also hopes to become a Broadway actor or singer one day.

Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Voice season 23.

The Voice season 23 contestant qualified for the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in 2021

The upcoming The Voice season 23 contestant Chloe Abbott is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she majored in theater along with a minor in vocal performance.

Before her time in college, she was a student at Northville Michigan High School, where her love for the track developed, and she earned state titles in 200 meters, 400 meters, and 4 x 400 relays as a senior. During her time at the University of Kentucky, she was a four-time All-American and was the first runner-up during the NCAA championships as a senior.

In 2021, the upcoming The Voice season 23 contestant spoke to Women’s Running, where she spoke about her passion for theater and running. She said that it’s always been that she has to choose between theater and music or track since both are so demanding, and the coaches don’t want to share their time, and neither do the directors.

However, during college, she managed to do a little bit of both as she sang the national anthem in front of 62,000 fans while on the football field and sang for an audience of 20,000 on the basketball court. The season 23 singer also performed in Cabaret and took part in dance showcases.

During the 2020 pandemic, her sports endeavors came to a halt, which allowed her to concentrate completely on her music and grow her network, but she still missed running.

She said:

"I have issues when I’m not doing both at the same time…I felt so gross. I’m not going to lie, I was just in this limbo state. When I got back to the track and started practicing again, I was like, ‘This makes so much sense.’ I’ve learned that’s how it has to be for me—together, they help keep my brain at a nice, even level."

She eventually reached out to her mother for help, who helped her get in touch with On, a Swiss-based running shoe and apparel brand that had launched a distance pro training group in Colorado. Representatives of the brand decided to support The Voice season 23 singer as an athlete and vocalist. After signing with On, the track star wrote and sang the original song for a promotional video.

On Running states about her:

"Now a US rising star in the 400m, Chloe has her sights set on success. And not just as a runner - she's a budding music artist too and ready to sprint to success whether she's on the track or dropping tracks."

In 2021, she qualified for the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials with a time of 50.98

