''There'd be no show without her'': Fans thrilled as Zendaya reportedly re-negotiates new deal for Euphoria 

After re-negotiations, Euphoria actor Zendaya has struck a lucrative deal that will make her one of the current highest-paid actresses on TV. Euphoria has been one of HBO's most popular offerings in recent years and fans claim that the actress is the glue that sticks everything together.

Two seasons have been released for the time being with season 3 currently in the works. The show has been praised for its approach towards mature subjects and has its fair share of controversy for its n*dity and s*xual content.

Fans are glad that things are working out well for Zendaya as her portrayal of Rue on the show has given her two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Netizens are saying that the HBO show is incomplete without her.

Zendaya from Euphoria is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV

Zendaya managed to turn heads with her brilliant performance on the HBO show. In February 2022, the show was renewed for a third season and fans are now getting restless. They truly believe that the 26-year-old makes Euphoria worth watching and a pay hike is rightfully deserved.

Zendaya has mostly been praised for her stunning acting in season two. Fans are happy that she has struck a new deal and are curious if she is making more than the actors of The Big Bang Theory.

They said that the actress carries the show and it's her acting that makes Euphoria phenomenal. Her talent has not gone unrecognized and she deserves to be paid well for her role.

What is Euphoria about?

Created by Sam Levinson, the show follows teenagers in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who seek hope while balancing different aspects of their lives.

Its official synopsis reads,

"An American adaptation of the Israeli show of the same name, "Euphoria" follows the troubled life of 17-year-old Rue, a drug addict fresh from rehab with no plans to stay clean. Circling in Rue's orbit are Jules, a transgender girl searching for where she belongs; Nate, a jock whose anger issues mask sexual insecurities; Chris, a football star who finds the adjustment from high school to college harder than expected."

It continues,

"Cassie, whose sexual history continues to dog her; and Kat, a body-conscious teen exploring her sexuality. As the classmates struggle to make sense of their futures, the series tackles the teenage landscape of substance-enhanced parties and anxiety-ridden day-to-day life with empathy and candor."

Augustine Frizzell, Sam Levinson, Jennifer Morrison and Pippa Bianco serve as its directors.

