Fact Check: Did Zendaya attend Oscars 2023? Viral image debunked

Oscars 2023 was a star-studded event featuring actors, directors, and producers from all around the world. While well-dressed stars graced the red carpet, fans missed Zendaya.

Although the Euphoria actress didn’t attend the 95th Academy Awards, some fans assumed that she did. The confusion happened after seeing a photoshopped photo of Zendaya on Twitter.

Mel @mangohoemel That photoshopped pic of Zendaya at the #Oscars is not real That photoshopped pic of Zendaya at the #Oscars is not real 😭😭😭

An online user (with the Twitter handle @dayasdear) used the actress’ last year’s Oscar look and photoshopped it, implying that she attended the 2023 event. The photo soon went viral on social media, before a few fans figured it out and debunked the fake photo.

In the real photo, the Marvel actress was wearing a Valentino Haute Couture ensemble, consisting of a cropped blouse and a silver sequined long skirt.

Fans react to Zendaya’s fake Oscars 2023 photo

Real photo [Left] and fake photo [Right] of Zendaya (Image via Getty Images, @dayasdear/Twitter)

The fake photo of Zendaya from the 2023 Oscars has been taken from her appearance at last year's award show.

In the photoshopped picture, her hairdo, jewelry, and pose are similar to the real photo. The only difference is the dress that has been edited to look like a one-piece outfit.

While fans were wondering where Zendaya was at the recent event, an online user (@dayasdear) shared the photoshopped picture that went viral.

Initially, fans believed it to be true, but some of them soon realized it to be a fake image.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

BLACKLIVESMATTER @Jasamgurlie I know some Zendaya fans are bored & making photoshop. And some of y’all are falling for it. But Zendaya is quite literally in London with Tom’s family. She is not at the #Oscars . Just enjoy the work put into the photoshops of her in ugly clothes looking fabulous regardless. I know some Zendaya fans are bored & making photoshop. And some of y’all are falling for it. But Zendaya is quite literally in London with Tom’s family. She is not at the #Oscars. Just enjoy the work put into the photoshops of her in ugly clothes looking fabulous regardless. 😂

Zendaya was last seen at an award show in September 2022. She won hearts with her stunning look at the Emmys, where she won her first Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama award for Euphoria.

Why didn’t Zendaya attend Oscars 2023?

Fans wondered why Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland didn’t attend the 95th Academy Awards. According to reports, the lovebirds were in London.

Some Twitter users shared pictures of the couple online where they were seen hanging out at Richmond Park.

In the Twitter post, Zendaya and Tom are standing in front of a bakery with Spider-Man’s mother, Nikki Holland.

nameless @tommilkyzway Tom Holland, Zendaya and Nikki (Tom's mom) at Richmond Park, London 🥹 Tom Holland, Zendaya and Nikki (Tom's mom) at Richmond Park, London 🥹 https://t.co/1Jbul8KEKx

While the Euphoria actress was missing from Oscars 2023, she may appear in next year’s events because of her 2023 projects. This year, she will be seen in two movies, Challengers and Dune sequel.

Apart from Zendaya, fans also missed Tom Cruise at the latest Academy Awards. Despite having multiple nominations for Top Gun: Maverick, the actor didn’t attend the award show. He was reportedly busy shooting for other projects.

The 95th Academy Awards aired live on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC and Disney+ Hotstar. The event took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Oscars 2023 was a fun-filled event, where Michelle Yeoh’s Everything Everywhere All At Once won seven awards — the highest accolades of the 2023 event.

Viewers can re-watch the ceremony on Disney+ Hotstar or on ABC’s site.

