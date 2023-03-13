Why is Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise not attending Oscar 2023?

Tom Cruise’s film Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated for six awards at the Oscar 2023 ceremony. However, the star is skipping the award show to film Mission: Impossible 8 outside the US. Cruise was last seen at the Oscar nominees' luncheon party in Los Angeles last month and is currently shooting in Italy.

Mission: Impossible 8 is the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning and the shooting of the film began in July 2022. Top Gun: Maverick is nominated for the Best Picture award, which will be received by producer Jerry Bruckheimer if the movie wins.

Top Gun: Maverick is also nominated for Film Editing, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Sound, Original Music for Hold My Hand, and Visual Effects.

Lady Gaga will be seen performing at the Top Gun: Maverick’s ending track Hold My Hand during the Oscar 2023 award ceremony.

Steven Spielberg said that Tom Cruise saved Hollywood at the Oscar luncheon party

A video of Steven Spielberg praising Tom Cruise was released on social media after the luncheon party. Steven claims that Tom Cruise “saved Hollywood’s a*s” and “might have saved theatrical distribution” for Top Gun: Maverick, which was the highest-grossing movie in the USA for the year 2022.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar 2023 host Jimmy Kimmel said that he won’t joke about Tom Cruise. Kimmel added that he wasn't sure if Cruise saved Hollywood, but he gave it a “Heimlich maneuver.” Kimmel then made fun of Cruise for being in Scientology. At the awards ceremony, Kimmel said:

"Everyone loved Top Gun. I mean, Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene? L. Ron hubba hubba, you know what I’m saying?"

Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated against the following films in the Best Picture category:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

About Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 film, Top Gun. The action drama film stars Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jom Hamm. It premiered on April 28, 2022, and was the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career, earning $1,493 billion.

The film has won many awards, including AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards, American Cinema Editors Awards, American Film Institute Awards, Critics' Choice Movie Awards, and the Dublin Film Critics' Circle Awards.

Top Gun: Maverick actor Lewis Pullman praised Cruise for his performance in the movie. In an interview with Us, he called Cruise the “Titan” and that every day was a “new lesson” with him. He added:

"I’ve never seen anyone approach filmmaking the way he does, and I’ve also never seen someone that far into their career who still has such drive, has such curiosity, has such passion has such a reluctance to settle, is always trying to make even the smallest scenes better."

Pullman revealed that Cruise had a “vast understanding” of every particle that went into making a “good movie.”

Tune into the Oscar 2023 award ceremony on ABC on March 12 at 8 pm ET to see if Tom Cruise's film wins big.

