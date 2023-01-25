5 best Tom Cruise running scenes ever 

Tom Cruise is the last remaining true action movie star. Undeniably one of the most sought-after stars, even at the age of 60, Cruise has been working in the industry for over 40 years now and does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. He already has two more Mission: Impossible movies in the works.

During his long career, Tom Cruise has worked in close to 50 movies and grossed over $11.1 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing box-office actors of all time. Although his acting prowess is unquestionable, other things he is popular for are his stunts and his run.

The fact that Cruise does his stunts himself instead of hiring a stuntman has gained him quite some respect from his peers as well as fans. Another highlight of a Tom Cruise starrer has to be his iconic run. The Harrier reports that of Cruise's 52 films, 44 feature running sequences of some kind.

However, it is worth noting that most of these films earn far more when he runs. According to Rotten Tomatoes, a Tom Cruise film with a running sequence earns over $140 million more than one without. His future film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, which will be released in 2023, also includes him sprinting.

With this information in mind, let's look at some of Tom Cruise's best on-screen running scenes.

5 times Tom Cruise made cinematic magic while running - Collateral, Mission: Impossible III, and other films

5) The Last Samurai

The Last Samurai (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Last Samurai is a period action drama from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Co-written and directed by Edward Zick, the film was released in 2003 and was a box office success, grossing $454 million worldwide. The film starred Tom Cruise and Ken Watanabe as the central character alongside Timothy Spall, Tony Goldwyn, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shin Koyamada, and Koyuki Sato in pivotal roles.

Set in 1876, the film revolves around Civil War and Indian War veteran, Captain Nathan Algren. After taken as a prisoner by a group of samurai, Nathan gradually forms a deep bond with them and the ideals they fight for. He goes against the Imperial Soldiers and sides with the samurai in their fight to safeguard Japan's culture and heritage.

During the final battle against the Imperial soldiers, Nathan dons the full body armor of one of the samurai warriors. While this does not look too much like one of his iconic runs, it still holds a lot of significance in the film.

4) Collateral

Collateral (Image via DreamWorks Pictures)

Collateral is a neo-noir action thriller from the house of DreamWorks Pictures. It was released in 2004. Michael Mann directed and produced this film, which was hailed by critics for its stellar cast, Mann's skilled direction and editing, and for its inclusion on the list of the year's top ten films.

The film starred Tom Cruise and Jamiee Foxx in the lead roles alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem, Bruce McGill, and Peter Berg among others.

Set in Los Angeles, Collateral follows cab driver Max Durocher, who is trying his best to save up and start his own limousine company. However, things take a turn for the worst when Max discovers that his evening's passenger is actually an assassin on the job, and he must drive Vincent to each of his targets while being pursued by the LAPD and the FBI.

An incredible chase scene occurs in the film when Vincent pursues Max, who is trying to flee while in possession of crucial information for Vincent's mission. The ensuing chase is shot exquisitely, and also includes one of Cruise's most imposing runs on-screen.

3) Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The Mission: Impossible franchise is no doubt Tom Cruise's flagship offering over the years. The action spy film series has set up Cruise as one of the fittest and most action movie-worthy stars over the last few years.

Mission: Impossible III was the third film of the series. It was released in 2006 and starred Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Maggie Q, Billy Crudup, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Lawrence Fishburn, and others.

Just like the other films in the series, Mission Impossible III puts Ethan Hunt on another nigh-impossible mission as part of the IMF. A retired Hunt is called back into action to look into armaments trader Owen Davian and the Rabbit's foot. This film contains one of Tom Cruise's best running sequences, in which he races through the streets and roofs of Shanghai. The camerawork, combined with Cruise's physical prowess, makes it a joy to watch.

2) Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is the fourth film in the series, which was released in 2011. The film has been directed by Brad Bird from a screenplay by Josh Applebaum and André Nemec.

Ghost Protocol received extremely positive reviews for its direction and action sequences and went on to gross over $690 million worldwide. The film starred Cruise in his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, alongside Simon Pegg, Jeremy Renner, Paula Patton, Michael Nyqvist, Léa Seydoux, and others in pivotal roles.

With over three successful Mission: Impossible films under their belt, the Mission: Impossible team had mastered the art of producing a phenomenal action spy film. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is executed so brilliantly that everything looks spectacular, including the action sequences, chase sequences, expansive landscapes, and sandstorm.

But in terms of Tom Cruise's running moments, Ghost Protocol has something more than one would expect. Of course, by this point, everyone was familiar with Cruise's now-iconic run from one of his films, but in Ghost Protocol, he did something even more impressive: he ran straight down the side of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world.

1) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible - Fallout was released in 2018 and to date, remains the last offering from the Mission: Impossible franchise. Christopher McQuarrie wrote and directed the film. McQuarrie was also the showrunner for the previous movie Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Fallout featured Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, and Michelle Monaghan reprising their characters alongside Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett in pivotal roles.

Being the latest film from one of the most popular action spy film franchises, Fallout was an amazing piece of on-screen magic with explosive action sequences, on-point performances from the cast, and a gripping storyline. Most critics and fans across the world have hailed this installment as the best in the series. The only thing missing that would make a Mission: Impossible movie feel unfinished is the chase.

The movie is well recognized for its rooftop chase sequence. Aside from being well coordinated, the segment contains one of the most realistic stunts. When Cruise leaped from one roof to another, he actually injured his leg, but he pushed through to finish the shot, and the identical shot is featured in the film, demonstrating Tom Cruise's dedication to his performances.

