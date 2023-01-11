Why did Tom Cruise return his Golden Globe awards? Jerrod Carmichael takes a Scientology dig at Top Gun star

American actor Tom Cruise was mocked on stage by comedian Jerrod Carmichael during the 80th annual Golden Globes.

On Tuesday, January 10, the 35-year-old star appeared on stage during the NBC event while holding three Golden Globe trophies and began roasting the Mission Impossible star in front of the audience.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. Look, I’m just a host briefly or whatever, but I have a pitch. I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke sucked the air out of the room #GoldenGlobes Jerrod Carmichael’s Scientology joke sucked the air out of the room #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/S4bsijk0n8

According to Variety, Jerrod Carmichael was on stage to introduce Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick co-stars Glen Powell and Jay Ellis to present an award. After an awkward silence, Carmichael said:

“Anyway, from Top Gun: Maverick, please welcome Glen Powell and Jay Ellis!”

Tom Cruise returned his awards because of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

According to CNN, Tom Cruise returned his Golden Globe wins to the Hollywood Foreign Press in 2021 due to controversies surrounding the association.

HFPA is the organization behind the prestigious Golden Globe awards. In 2021, there were allegations that the association lacked diversity and was not inclusive. As per an investigation launched by the Los Angeles Times, it was noted that the association had no Black members, and questions about financial benefits for its 87 members were brought to the spotlight.

Tom Cruise was a recipient of three Golden Globe awards. He won his first in 1997 for Jerry Maguire, second in 1990 for Born on the Fourth of July, and 10 years later in 2000 for Magnolia when he received the best supporting actor award.

After the allegations came to the limelight, NBC withdrew from broadcasting the program in 2022.

In a statement issued to CNN, NBC stated:

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

Born on July 3, 1962, Tom Cruise is a native of Syracuse, New York. He began his acting career in 1981 by appearing in Franco Zeffirelli's film, Endless Love as Billy.

He later appeared in several films like The Outsiders, All the Right Moves, The Color of Money, Days of Thunder, Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, Eyes Wide Shut, Mission: Impossible II, The Last Samurai, Lions for Lambs, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Edge of Tomorrow, etc.

According to his IMDb, he will next star in Live Die Repeat and Repeat, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part Two.

Poll : 0 votes