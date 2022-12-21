Where does Alyssa Lopez currently work? The Challenge star shuts down a fan for throwing shade at her job

The Challenge contestant Alyssa Lopez recently took to Twitter to slam a fan after they threw shade at her for her occupation. The reality star went back to working at Hooters after appearing on the reality show.

Fortunately, Alyssa’s former co-stars and fans came to her support to shut down the troll making fun of her for wanting a career beyond television.

The Twitter user posted a gif of someone trying not to laugh with the caption:

The reality star took to the social media platform to give it back to the troll and stated that many reality tv stars have jobs and are normal human beings.

The Challenge’s Alyssa Lopez shamed for working at Hooters

Alyssa Lopez has made a name for herself by appearing in multiple reality shows, including Big Brother and The Challenge USA. While her time on television has earned her numerous opportunities and fame, the television personality chooses to continue working at Hooters, a well-established restaurant in Florida.

Her choice of profession was recently held against her to shame her, but the reality star did not let it bring her down. Responding to @Sasha_Smierce, Alyssa took a stand for herself by retweeting a response to their original tweet.

The Challenge star wrote:

Alyssa Lopez @lysslopezz Sasha_Smierce @Sasha_Smierce A certain person from #bb23 is back working at Hooters. 🤭 #bb24 I'm confused why you think I should be embarrassed by this? To be able to pay my rent from 2 shifts at Hooters is amazing! So many reality tv stars have actual jobs. We are normal human beings. I'm just real enough to show it. Come in my next shift I'II buy you a shot twitter.com/sasha_smierce/…

In her tweet, she told the troll to come in during her next shift so she could buy them a shot. However, the feud did not stop there as the account continued to engage in Alyssa’s tweets by trying to entice her further.

Once fans and her fellow reality stars came in her support, the trolling stopped. One fan even called out the troll for a racist comment toward another Big Brother contestant.

Donny Thompson from Big Brother season 16 also came to her defense and tweeted:

"I hope no one tells that lady that the old guy from BB16 had to unclog a toilet today at work. #MaintenanceMan."

The Challenge alum wasn’t shy about her time at Hooters and often took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in the uniform. Alyssa was also featured on the Hooters billboard in south Florida.

After appearing on MTV’s The Challenge, she spoke to EW about her elimination and said she was fine with leaving. She added that while making it to the final would have been great, she felt that share reached “really far.” About her vote out, she said that she was aware of being voted by Sarah but added that she was surprised by Dom’s vote.

She added:

"He was telling everyone that I was the weakest female competitor that was still there and that's why he wanted me in, but he was telling me it was because of friendships he had in the house."

She added:

"Either way, I just took it as a huge insult because of how well I've been playing the game. I was a little shocked by that, but I think Dom just plays a very individual game."

The Challenge is currently airing season 38 and has players competing in pairs rather than as individuals. The upcoming episode will air on MTV on December 21 at 8 pm ET.

