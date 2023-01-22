Jeremy Renner leg updates: Hawkeye star reveals number of broken bones amid online amputation fears

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner recently shared a recovery update amid rising amputation fears circulating online. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his recovery process, where the actor's legs are visible, following a horrific snow plow accident. He wrote:

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

He continued by thanking everyone for their love and support all these days. He ended by saying that he has "30 plus broken bones" and that they are expected to heal soon, similar to making a stronger bond with family members and close friends.

Following his hospitalization on January 1, Renner has kept fans updated on social media regarding his ongoing condition. There were claims from his fans that his leg had been amputated and he lost his hearing. However, they were recently dismissed by the actor in his latest Instagram post. The source of where the rumors began remains unknown.

Jeremy Renner was admitted to the hospital on New Year's Day

Jeremy Renner met with an accident at his residence (Image via RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner was met with a snow plow accident on January 1, 2023. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno, Nevada, received a call from Renner’s house and deputies immediately arrived.

The 52-year-old star suffered severe injuries and was hospitalized with the help of Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health. According to public information officer Kristin Vietti, Renner was the only one injured in the incident, and an investigation was launched to find out the cause behind it.

The Hawkeye actor's representative later stated that he was in a stable but critical condition. On January 7, Renner shared a picture on his Instagram story, where he was posing with the hospital staff. A few days prior to that, he shared another photo that featured his facial injuries as he thanked everyone for their love and support.

His family members thanked the doctors and nurses in an official statement, where they mentioned that they were overwhelmed and appreciated the support they were getting from fans after Renner’s accident. Later, on January 17, the actor revealed that he had been released from the hospital and was back home.

Additionally, an audio recording was released two days ago related to the 911 call that was made following the accident. The duration of the call lasted for more than 20 minutes, and Renner was heard groaning in pain. The caller yelled and asked the authorities to arrive at his residence immediately and said that they needed someone “with life-saving techniques.”

Jeremy Renner was last seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown

Jeremy Renner reprised his role as Mike McClusky in the second season of the Paramount+ crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, which premiered on January 15, 2023. He previously appeared as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in two shows of the MCU franchise, What If…? and Hawkeye, released in 2021.

Renner has gained recognition for his appearance as Hawkeye in six projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also portrayed the role of William Brandt in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

