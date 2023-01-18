Is Jeremy Renner out of the hospital? Hawkeye star shares update days after snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident on January 1 was a matter of concern among his fans. However, the good news is that the Hawkeye star is now back home. In a tweet posted on January 17, 2023, Renner revealed that he is out of the hospital and wrote:

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Jeremy Renner @JeremyRenner @kingstown @paramountplus Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home @kingstown @paramountplus Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏

He also tweeted a warning message for the safety of the residents of Nevada:

“It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe.”

Although he has returned to his home, Renner’s friends are worried that his recovery will take a long time. A source for Independent mentioned that doctors take a break between operations so that the body can start healing naturally. It must be noted that the actor has already had two surgeries.

Jeremy Renner's Instagram Story (Image via jeremyrenner/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Renner’s sister Kym mentioned to People that the family was satisfied with his improvement.

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on January 1, 2023

Renner was involved in a snow-plowing accident on January 1, 2023, and had to be airlifted to a hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno, Nevada, responded to a call from the actor's residence and deputies immediately reached the spot.

With cooperation from Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health, Jeremy Renner was taken to a local hospital. Public information officer Kristin Vietti revealed that no one else was injured in the incident and an investigation was launched to find out the reason behind the accident.

Jeremy Renner met with an accident on January 1, 2023 (Image via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Shortly after his hospitalization, Renner’s representative released a statement saying that although he was stable, he was still critical.

On January 7, the actor posted a photo with the hospital staff on his Instagram Story on the occasion of his 52nd birthday. In the story, he thanked them for being with him and helping him recover. A few days before that, he had posted another picture with his facial injuries visible, and thanked his friends and fans for their love and support.

Pubity @PubityIG Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday from hospital after snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner celebrates 52nd birthday from hospital after snowplow accident. https://t.co/IJEWAQb85k

Jeremy’s family members expressed their gratitude to the doctors and nurses in an official statement. They said they were overwhelmed and appreciative of the support they received after Renner’s hospitalization.

Jeremy Renner recently appeared on Mayor of Kingstown Season 2

The second season of the crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown premiered on January 15, 2023, on Paramount+. In the show, Renner reprised his role as Mike McLusky from the first season, alongside Dianne West, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, and others.

Before that, Renner portrayed the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Disney+ miniseries, Hawkeye. The show premiered on November 24, 2021.

Renner is also known for playing William Brandt in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Poll : 0 votes