What did Kodak Black say about PnB Rock's girlfriend? Rapper under fire over insensitive Instagram story

Kodak Black was one of those who reacted to the death of popular singer PnB Rock, who was shot dead in Los Angeles. However, his reaction has led to severe criticism online.

Rock's girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang posted a picture on her Instagram Story before he was shot where they were spotted enjoying their meal at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles. Meanwhile, a few users have deducted that the suspects might have tracked down Rock through Stephanie's Instagram Story, which eventually led to his death.

PnB's fans alongside some well-known personalities from the entertainment industry have supported the theory that the suspects were checking Stephanie's Instagram updates.

Kodak Black criticized for targeting PnB Rock's girlfriend

Although Kodak Black expressed his grief about PnB Rock's demise on his Instagram story, his words were not well-received by the late singer's fans. He started by writing,

"Big jets. Only jets anyways. Mannn I been low all day due to a headache I had earlier so I'm just getting to the news RF. Ion usually speak on deaths! Go to funerals or nun kuz life goes on, but, SMH. PnB was my boy, I was jus OTP wit em last night! We be talkin bout him comin back out & poppin his s**t again in this rap s**t."

He ended the post by blaming Stephanie for her boyfriend's death and wrote,

"That h*e might as well kill herself."

The concluding line was not liked by the public as they started slamming Kodak Black on social media. Here are a few reactions:

CLUB NINJA 🥷🏾 @cookieekawaii So Kodak Black makes a post saying PNB rock girlfriend should kill herself …



And this is prime example why we shouldn’t make everyone famous …



Wtf …. How dare he say something so insensitive like that 🤬 So Kodak Black makes a post saying PNB rock girlfriend should kill herself … And this is prime example why we shouldn’t make everyone famous … Wtf …. How dare he say something so insensitive like that 🤬

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1 What’s 6xi9ine & Kodak Black Both have said About Pnb Rock Death Is Completely Out Line and Disrespectful Period. This Is Nothing To be Joking About or Make Fun of Someone Being Shot and Robbed Pronounce Dead because Group of Individual’s Took Someone Life Away Period. What’s 6xi9ine & Kodak Black Both have said About Pnb Rock Death Is Completely Out Line and Disrespectful Period. This Is Nothing To be Joking About or Make Fun of Someone Being Shot and Robbed Pronounce Dead because Group of Individual’s Took Someone Life Away Period. https://t.co/4yxgxeoGxj

لطيفة @____Tifah Kodak black is disgusting … to really say PNB rock girlfriend should commit suicide …. & for 6ix9ine to commit on that man death is sad these rappers are really the devil on the low. God hates ugly & Karma will prevail… rip PNB Kodak black is disgusting … to really say PNB rock girlfriend should commit suicide …. & for 6ix9ine to commit on that man death is sad these rappers are really the devil on the low. God hates ugly & Karma will prevail… rip PNB

Kayk. @Kariaaak Kodak Black really posted that PnB Rock gf should kill herself. That’s sick asf. Now if she do that, then what? What happened to Suicide Prevention Month?? Kodak Black really posted that PnB Rock gf should kill herself. That’s sick asf. Now if she do that, then what? What happened to Suicide Prevention Month??

SER ♑︎ @serenmarquise Kodak Black saying PnB’s gf might as well kill herself is disgusting Kodak Black saying PnB’s gf might as well kill herself is disgusting

𝔸𝔻 @ayeDAE Kodak Black saying PnB’s girl should k*ll herself is disgusting. A R*PIST telling someone to k*ll themselves?! Kodak Black saying PnB’s girl should k*ll herself is disgusting. A R*PIST telling someone to k*ll themselves?!

Kodak Black has not yet commented on anything related to his online criticism.

PnB Rock's death and increase in gun violence

PnB Rock's death in Los Angeles has been a big loss for the hip-hop community. However, this is not the first time, as several rappers have been shot dead in various locations since 2018.

PnB Rock was shot dead when he was eating with his girlfriend at Roscoe's (Image via Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Cases have now started to increase and the causes have mostly been robbery or disagreements. Famous YouTuber DJ Akademiks wrote in a tweet,

"The amount of non reported robbery attempts dealing with rappers are ridiculous.. hella rappers don't even speak on it cuz some feel it's embarrassing to admit or speak on. Rappers literally being targeted out there and ppl trying em in broad daylight."

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks LA a trip.. the amount of non reported robbery attempts dealing with rappers are ridiculous.. hella rappers don’t even speak on it cuz some feel it’s embarrassing to admit or speak on. Rappers literally being targeted out there and ppl trying em in broad daylight. LA a trip.. the amount of non reported robbery attempts dealing with rappers are ridiculous.. hella rappers don’t even speak on it cuz some feel it’s embarrassing to admit or speak on. Rappers literally being targeted out there and ppl trying em in broad daylight.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock. Wow.. this PNB Rock situation crazy.. i just did a interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him in LA recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter. Now.. this.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock.

Rock once revealed to DJ Akademiks that he was the victim of another attempted robbery when he was out with Stephanie and their daughter. The rappers who died as a result of gun violence in the last few years include XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke, King Von, and Young Dolph.

