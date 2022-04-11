"You don't deserve Will Smith": Kodak Black shoots his shot with Jada Pinkett Smith, shades actress's relationship with Tupac 

Countless celebrities have opined on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap, and the latest to throw his opinion in the ring is rapper Kodak Black. The Oscar-winner’s marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith has been heavily scrutinized by netizens worldwide since the award ceremony, and the Zeze singer has since hit back at the Girls Trip actress.

Will Smith took to the Oscars stage this year and slapped comedian Chris Rock after the latter joked about the former’s wife’s shaved head. Since then, a viral clip of Jada admitting to not wanting to get married has gone viral on social media.

In a 2017 Red Table Talk interview, Jada opened up about her marriage to Will and admitted to not wanting to get married as she was three months pregnant with her first child Jaden Smith. She said in the interview:

“And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding — I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle. Will didn't mind, though, as he had always dreamed of a cozy domestic life.”

Since the clip went viral, netizens have sympathized with the King Richard actor.

What did Kodak Black say about Jada Pinkett Smith?

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Kodak black with priceless advice for Will Smith Kodak black with priceless advice for Will Smith https://t.co/rgNY6qtx24

The 24-year-old rapper took to Instagram live and sided with Will Smith. Kodak Black seemingly fired at Jada Pinkett Smith’s extra-marital affair with August Alsina. He said:

“Jada Pinkett, baby, you was out of pocket. You out of pocket for that s**t.”

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, also claimed that Jada does not deserve Will. He added that she should be with him instead.

“You got a n***a who love you, all kinds of s**t. Come f**k with Kodak. That’s what you need ’cause you just on some bulls**t. You don’t deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me.”

Kodak Black then criticized Jada’s friend and late rapper Tupac Shakur. Tupac and Jada were famously rumored to be in a romantic relationship, which the latter endlessly denied. Kodak claimed that Tupac was not “gangster” enough and threw shade at him for attending the Baltimore School for the Arts, which is where Tupac met Jada. In the live session, Kodak said:

“Long live that boy Tupac, God bless his soul. Tupac wasn't all the way cut, wasn't all the way gangster his whole life. The boy went to acting school, all kind of s**t, dancing.”

The Super Gremlin rapper then commented that Jada should “stop playing Will Smith like that.” He opined that Will was a:

“stand-up man with integrity. He knows who he is.”

He also recommended the Ali actor that he should find himself a “young tenderoni” who is 18 or 22 years old.

Kodak also suggested to Will that he should find a daughter “who gon’ praise you, gon’ cherish you.” This comes after Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith allegedly wrote a letter to the late Tupac Shakur. Willow was rumored to be 11 years old when she wrote the same, where she pleaded with the late rapper to “come back” so that Jada and Willow “can be happy.”

Bando Craig @bando_craig Willow Smith wrote a letter to Tupac Willow Smith wrote a letter to Tupac https://t.co/BPiWrrvqbk

At the time of writing this article, the Smith family had not commented on Kodak Black’s Instagram live session.

